Washington County Name a Snowplow contest now open for submissions

The Brief Washington County is again holding its Name a Snowplow contest this season. Beginning on Nov. 24, through Dec. 19, residents can submit an entry to rename two of the county’s plows. Submissions will be reviewed, with finalists going before a round of public voting to reach the final winners.



Minnesotans in the eastern Twin Cities will again have the chance to name a snowplow this winter season.

Washington County Name a Snowplow contest

What we know:

Beginning on Nov. 24, through Dec. 19, residents of Washington County can submit an entry to rename two of the county’s snowplows.

County staff will review the submissions, with top ideas heading to a round of public voting in January 2026, when two winners will be selected.

Be forewarned though – any submissions that include profanity or language deemed otherwise inappropriate will not be considered.

Dig deeper:

In addition to online submissions, entries can also be made in person at the Washington County Public Works North Shop in Stillwater, and all Washington County Library Branches.

2025 Washington County Name a Snowplow contest winners – Sir Plows a lot and Land of 10,000 Flakes (Supplied)

The backstory:

Earlier this year, in January 2025, or "last season" by some standards, county officials held a similar contest to name two of its plows.

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said it received more than 7,300 snowplow name submissions last December for its 2024-25 contest before the public voted on the finalists. Voting opened on Jan. 28, 2025, and closed with 23,000 voters casting ballots.

The eight winning snowplow names, one for each MnDOT district, were said to evaluated on, "uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences."