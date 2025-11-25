Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Douglas County
13
Blizzard Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Wright County, Chisago County, Nicollet County, Le Sueur County, Isanti County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Scott County, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Todd County, Stevens County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Pope County, Swift County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Steele County, Washington County, Ramsey County, Dakota County, Waseca County, Rice County, Barron County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Cottonwood County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Kanabec County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Benton County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Stearns County, Morrison County, Kandiyohi County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County

Washington County Name a Snowplow contest now open for submissions

By
Published  November 25, 2025 7:13pm CST
Washington County
FOX 9
MnDOT's 2024-25 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced

MnDOT's 2024-25 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced

Gov. Tim Walz announced the eight winning names in the 2024-25 MnDOT 'Name a Snowplow' contest. The names are assigned to one snowplow from each of the MnDOT districts.

The Brief

    • Washington County is again holding its Name a Snowplow contest this season.
    • Beginning on Nov. 24, through Dec. 19, residents can submit an entry to rename two of the county’s plows.
    • Submissions will be reviewed, with finalists going before a round of public voting to reach the final winners.

WASHINGTON Co., Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesotans in the eastern Twin Cities will again have the chance to name a snowplow this winter season.

Washington County Name a Snowplow contest

What we know:

Beginning on Nov. 24, through Dec. 19, residents of Washington County can submit an entry to rename two of the county’s snowplows.

County staff will review the submissions, with top ideas heading to a round of public voting in January 2026, when two winners will be selected.

Be forewarned though – any submissions that include profanity or language deemed otherwise inappropriate will not be considered.

Dig deeper:

In addition to online submissions, entries can also be made in person at the Washington County Public Works North Shop in Stillwater, and all Washington County Library Branches.

2025 Washington County Name a Snowplow contest winners – Sir Plows a lot and Land of 10,000 Flakes (Supplied)

The backstory:

Earlier this year, in January 2025, or "last season" by some standards, county officials held a similar contest to name two of its plows.

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said it received more than 7,300 snowplow name submissions last December for its 2024-25 contest before the public voted on the finalists. Voting opened on Jan. 28, 2025, and closed with 23,000 voters casting ballots.

The eight winning snowplow names, one for each MnDOT district, were said to evaluated on, "uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences."

Washington CountyMnDOTTrafficRoad incidentsWinter Weather