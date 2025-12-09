Name a Snowplow contest submissions now open until Dec. 18

The Brief The sixth annual MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest is now taking submissions to rename eight snowplows. MnDOT is encouraging the submission of witty, winter-themed names through Dec. 18, but keep them clean — nothing political or vulgar. Past winners have included We’re Off To See The Blizzard, Don’tcha Snow and Plowy McPlowFace.



In what has become a holiday tradition of sorts, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is once again asking Minnesotans to submit creative snowplow names for its sixth annual Name a Snowplow contest.

MnDOT Name a Snowplow

What we know:

MnDOT is encouraging the submission of witty, winter-themed names for eight of its snowplows – one for each district across the state.

Submissions will be accepted through noon on Friday, Dec. 19. Past winners have included We’re Off To See The Blizzard, Don’tcha Snow and Plowy McPlowFace.

Dig deeper:

But before you start brainstorming, there are some rules to know.

Each person may only submit one name, and submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including both letters and spaces).

It should go without saying, but nothing vulgar or political will be accepted either. Past winners will also not be considered this year.

This year, Washington County is holding their own similar contest.

What's next:

MnDOT says its staff will review all submissions and select some of the best ideas, then invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2026.

Last year, more than 23,000 voters cast ballots.