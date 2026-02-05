2026 Name a Snowplow contest final voting now open until Feb. 13

The Brief The sixth annual MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest is now down to its final voting to rename eight snowplows. After more than 6,750 submissions since the contest opened in early December, MnDOT has narrowed the list of submitted snowplow names to 30 finalists. Past winners have included We’re Off To See The Blizzard, Don’tcha Snow and Plowy McPlowFace.



Continuing a winter tradition for many Minnesotans, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is narrowing down its final submissions for its sixth annual Name a Snowplow contest – asking for final votes on what should stick.

Name a Snowplow 2026 voting

What we know:

After more than 6,750 submissions since the contest opened in early December, MnDOT has narrowed the list of submitted snowplow names to 30 finalists.

All of them can be voted on here, with polls closing on Friday, Feb. 13. Last year, more than 23,000 voters ultimately cast ballots.

Washington County is holding their own similar contest this year as well.

Dig deeper:

Submissions were limited to no more than 30 characters (including both letters and spaces), with nothing vulgar or political being accepted.

Here is the list of current finalists:

867-530 Brine

AI: Arctic Intelligence

Below Zero Hero

Bob Chillin’

Don’t Flurry, Be Happy

Every Day I’m Shovelin’

Feelin’ Salty

Flurrious George

Here We Snow Again

I Got Friends In Snow Places

Jon Bon Snowi

Just Scraping By

K Pop Blizzard Hunter

KaPlow!

Lake Snowbegone

LL Cool Blade

Minne-Snow-ta

Mission: Impassable

Mr. Plow

O Brother, Where Art Plow?

Oh, For Sleet's Sake

Plowin’ In The Wind

Salt Shaker

Say It Ain’t Snow

Six-Sleddin’, Six-Sleddin’

Sled Zeppelin

The Life Of A Snowgirl

The North Plow

Walter Whiteout

Whiteout Warrior

What they're saying:

"MnDOT’s 800 snowplows keep Minnesota’s roads clear, drivers safe and traffic moving, despite the snow and cold," said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger in a statement. "Name a Snowplow is a fun way to highlight the work of these plows and their operators, and to celebrate one of the ways Minnesotans get through winter together. We hope Minnesotans take time to notice all of our plows – named or not – so all of our operators can safely do their work."