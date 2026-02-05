2026 Name a Snowplow contest final voting now open until Feb. 13
(FOX 9) - Continuing a winter tradition for many Minnesotans, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is narrowing down its final submissions for its sixth annual Name a Snowplow contest – asking for final votes on what should stick.
Name a Snowplow 2026 voting
What we know:
After more than 6,750 submissions since the contest opened in early December, MnDOT has narrowed the list of submitted snowplow names to 30 finalists.
All of them can be voted on here, with polls closing on Friday, Feb. 13. Last year, more than 23,000 voters ultimately cast ballots.
Washington County is holding their own similar contest this year as well.
Dig deeper:
Submissions were limited to no more than 30 characters (including both letters and spaces), with nothing vulgar or political being accepted.
Here is the list of current finalists:
- 867-530 Brine
- AI: Arctic Intelligence
- Below Zero Hero
- Bob Chillin’
- Don’t Flurry, Be Happy
- Every Day I’m Shovelin’
- Feelin’ Salty
- Flurrious George
- Here We Snow Again
- I Got Friends In Snow Places
- Jon Bon Snowi
- Just Scraping By
- K Pop Blizzard Hunter
- KaPlow!
- Lake Snowbegone
- LL Cool Blade
- Minne-Snow-ta
- Mission: Impassable
- Mr. Plow
- O Brother, Where Art Plow?
- Oh, For Sleet's Sake
- Plowin’ In The Wind
- Salt Shaker
- Say It Ain’t Snow
- Six-Sleddin’, Six-Sleddin’
- Sled Zeppelin
- The Life Of A Snowgirl
- The North Plow
- Walter Whiteout
- Whiteout Warrior
What they're saying:
"MnDOT’s 800 snowplows keep Minnesota’s roads clear, drivers safe and traffic moving, despite the snow and cold," said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger in a statement. "Name a Snowplow is a fun way to highlight the work of these plows and their operators, and to celebrate one of the ways Minnesotans get through winter together. We hope Minnesotans take time to notice all of our plows – named or not – so all of our operators can safely do their work."
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).