Downed power lines close roads across southwestern Minnesota
video

Downed power lines close roads across southwestern Minnesota

Downed power lines from the April snow storm have closed roads across southwestern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Highway 59 is closed south of Fulda for a downed power line across the road. Video credit: MnDOT District 7.

Highway 169 to reopen ahead of schedule
video

Highway 169 to reopen ahead of schedule

Highway 169 is reopening earlier than expected. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that Highway 169 in the Twin Cities west metro will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 after eight months of construction work that created a ripple-effect of traffic jams.