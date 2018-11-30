Turkey holding up traffic gets MnDOT escort to cross I-94
A turkey holding up traffic on Interstate 94 got a special escort from a MnDOT truck to help it cross the road to safety.
Hwy. 112 flooded in Le Sueur, Minn.
Highway 112 is closed in Le Sueur, Minnesota due to flooding from heavy rain. Video credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation District 7
Power lines snap in strong winds on Highway 86 in southwestern Minnesota
Strong winds are snapping power lines and causing power outages across Minnesota. Highway 86 was closed for a time in southwestern Minnesota. Video credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation
Downed power lines close roads across southwestern Minnesota
Downed power lines from the April snow storm have closed roads across southwestern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Highway 59 is closed south of Fulda for a downed power line across the road. Video credit: MnDOT District 7.
MnDOT announces 221 road, bridge projects for 2019
It’s construction season in Minnesota. Department of Transportation officials announced Thursday 221 state road and bridge projects that will be worked on across the state in 2019.
High Schoolers team up with MnDOT
St. Francis high schoolers are helping make parts for MnDOT plows and other equipment.
High school students make MnDOT snow plow parts
A new partnership between the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a group of high school students is helping keeping snow plows and other equipment running on state roads.
The messy combination of snow and construction zones
The first snow of the year is reminding drivers to go slow through construction zones
85 crashes, 22 spin outs in Twin Cities metro during slippery commute
It was a slippery commute for drivers in the Twin Cities metro this morning with long drive times and numerous crashes and spin outs.
MnDOT Commissioner talks Minnesota's many road projects in Fox 9 interview
MnDOT Chief Engineer and Deputy Commissioner Sue Mulvihill sat down with Fox 9's Cody Matz to talk about Minnesota's many road projects, how they are funded and what are the department's long term goals.
MnDOT seeks to add MnPASS lanes to Interstate 494 to ease traffic
MnDOT seeks to add MnPASS lanes to Interstate 494 to ease traffic on one of the busiest freeways in the metro.
169 Truck fire
A MNDot truck caught on fire in Edina Friday morning.
St. Francis man angry after memorial cross dedicated to late father removed by MnDOT
He lost his father in a crash four years ago and set up a memorial in his honor, but now, that memorial is gone.
'Wrong-way' crash closed I-94 in Minneapolis
I-94 westbound is closed after a 'wrong-way' driver collided with a truck.
I-35 shutdown to make for major weekend headache for Minnesota drivers
Fox 9's Rob Olson looks into the interstate closures in the Twin Cities metro area this weekend.
Department of Transportation toll road study
A Department of Transportation study looked at whether or not toll roads could be used to finance infrastructure repairs. The answer? Probably not alone.
Minnesota Dept. of Transportation working to reduce traffic congestion
The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation is working to reduce traffic congestion in the metro area.
Highway 169 to reopen ahead of schedule
Highway 169 is reopening earlier than expected. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that Highway 169 in the Twin Cities west metro will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 after eight months of construction work that created a ripple-effect of traffic jams.
MnDOT crowdsourcing for public input on I-94 redesign
MnDOT is turning to crowdsourcing to get public input on projects impacting communities 15-to-20 years down the road.