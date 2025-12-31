MN weather: Twin Cities roads turn slick as light snow, temperatures fall

The Brief Light snow and falling temperatures are causing slick roads in the Twin Cities metro area Wednesday. Temperatures started in the 30s but will drop into the single digits by the evening. Crashes have been reported, including a vehicle flipping near northbound US 169 in Shakopee.



Light snow and falling temperatures are creating slick road conditions across the Twin Cities metro area Wednesday afternoon.

Slick road conditions

The backstory:

The day started relatively mild, with temperatures in the 30s. Light snow moved into the area and is expected to taper off by the afternoon. However, as temperatures continue to fall, some of the melted slush and moisture on roadways could refreeze, leading to slick spots.

(Supplied)

Traffic has been moving relatively well, but MnDOT lists metro area roads that are covered in ice, snow, and light compacted snow as conditions change. There have been some crashes reported, including a vehicle that left the roadway and flipped onto its side near northbound US 169 in Shakopee.

The latest road conditions can be found here.

What's next:

Skies will gradually clear for some late-day sunshine, though temperatures will continue to tumble into the teens by the afternoon, and single digits by the evening. Another chance of light snow is possible Thursday morning, followed by a fairly cloudy day.