Minnesota weather: Another dash of light snow and colder temps to round out 2025

The Brief A dash of light snow will move through Wednesday morning before clearing out for some late-day sunshine. Temperatures fall throughout the day, dipping into the single digits by midnight across central and southern Minnesota. Light snow is possible Thursday ahead of milder temperatures returning next week.



Minnesota closes out the year with a round of light snow Wednesday morning, followed by clearing skies and falling temperatures.

New Year’s Eve forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Light snow is possible along the Interstate 94 corridor Wednesday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Some areas could see up to an inch.

Skies gradually clear for some late-day sunshine, with a light northwest breeze at 10-20 mph. Temperatures fall throughout the day, starting in the 20s during the morning and dropping into the low teens by the late afternoon.

New Year’s Eve night turns quiet and cold. By midnight, temperatures will drop to the single digits across central and southern Minnesota and below zero in northern regions.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Another chance of light snow is possible Thursday morning, followed by a fairly cloudy day. Friday brings a break from the snow with more sunshine and highs in the teens.

Light morning flakes return Saturday, with highs in the upper teens. Patchy sunshine and highs in the upper 20s are expected on Sunday, with milder temperatures in the 30s returning next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: