Blizzard Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Traverse County, Big Stone County
8
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Swift County, Pope County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Wright County, Stearns County, Kandiyohi County, Todd County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, West Becker County, Red Lake County, West Otter Tail County, Clay County, East Polk County, West Polk County, Norman County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Mahnomen County, West Marshall County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, Freeborn County, Steele County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Martin County, Watonwan County, Olmsted County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Mower County
High Wind Warning
until MON 3:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Kanabec County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Benton County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Anoka County, Ramsey County, Chisago County, Washington County, Dakota County, Isanti County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Buffalo County

MN weather: Early snow totals from Sunday’s storm

By
Published  December 28, 2025 7:03pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9
MN weather 8 p.m. update: Sunday's winter storm

FOX 9 Meteorologist Sean Macaday has the latest on a winter storm across much of Minnesota. After heavy snow, we have blizzard-like conditions Sunday night into Monday morning, and bitter cold to start the week.

The Brief

    • A winter storm hit Minnesota Sunday, bringing heavy snow, high winds and cold temperatures across the state after Christmas.
    • The early snow total leader is Maple Plain at 4.5 inches.
    • Snow is expected to continue into early Monday morning. MnDOT says no travel is advised for most of southern Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The latest winter storm to hit Minnesota is bringing snow, high winds and made travel difficult throughout the Twin Cities and southern parts of the state.

Sunday's winter storm

The backstory:

Snowfall started across Minnesota Sunday morning, and before lunchtime, we were getting wet, heavy snow across the Twin Cities and southern parts of the state. Travel conditions are difficult, and not advised in southern Minnesota until Monday morning. Interstate 35 is closed near Owatonna, extending into Iowa, until Monday.

FOX 9 Meteorologist Sean Macaday says conditions will continue to worsen in south/central Minnesota, as a developing band of snow will procure blizzard conditions into Sunday night. Snowfall reports are coming in slow with the wind making it a challenge. Most Twin Cities communities can expect another 2-4" on top of what has fallen.

Expect a brief uptick in snow around 8-10 pm in the twin cities. Snow stops around midnight, and conditions remain hazardous through Monday morning.

Early snow totals

By the numbers:

We’re starting to get early snowfall reports from Sunday’s winter storm. So far the winner is just west of the Twin Cities metro. Here’s a look at the early snow totals, with more expected to fall yet Sunday night, overnight into Monday morning.

  • Maple Plain – 4.5 inches
  • Eden Prairie – 4.5 inches
  • Hugo - 4 inches
  • Wyoming - 4 inches
  • Menomonie, Wis. - 3.6 inches
  • Bloomington – 3 inches
  • Coon Rapids – 2.5 inches
  • Rochester - 4 inches
  • MSP Airport – 4.1 inches
  • Chanhassen – 4.3 inches

Minneapolis, other cities declare snow emergencies

What we know:

The City of Minneapolis declared a snow emergency Sunday, going into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Residents must get their vehicles off city streets, or they’re at risk for getting towed. Here are the rules for this snow emergency:

  • 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28 to 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29 (Day 1)Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

Here are other cities that have also declared snow emergencies. Check your city's web site for what the parking rules are in the event of a snow emergency so plows can clear streets, and you won't be fined and/or towed.

  • Belle Plaine
  • Bloomington
  • Crystal
  • Eden Prairie
  • Elk River
  • Montevideo
  • New Hope
  • Northfield
  • Richfield
  • Robbinsdale
  • St. Louis Park
  • St. James
  • West St. Paul

The City of St. Paul has not yet declared a snow emergency.

