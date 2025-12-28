MN weather: Early snow totals from Sunday’s storm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The latest winter storm to hit Minnesota is bringing snow, high winds and made travel difficult throughout the Twin Cities and southern parts of the state.
Sunday's winter storm
The backstory:
Snowfall started across Minnesota Sunday morning, and before lunchtime, we were getting wet, heavy snow across the Twin Cities and southern parts of the state. Travel conditions are difficult, and not advised in southern Minnesota until Monday morning. Interstate 35 is closed near Owatonna, extending into Iowa, until Monday.
FOX 9 Meteorologist Sean Macaday says conditions will continue to worsen in south/central Minnesota, as a developing band of snow will procure blizzard conditions into Sunday night. Snowfall reports are coming in slow with the wind making it a challenge. Most Twin Cities communities can expect another 2-4" on top of what has fallen.
Expect a brief uptick in snow around 8-10 pm in the twin cities. Snow stops around midnight, and conditions remain hazardous through Monday morning.
Early snow totals
By the numbers:
We’re starting to get early snowfall reports from Sunday’s winter storm. So far the winner is just west of the Twin Cities metro. Here’s a look at the early snow totals, with more expected to fall yet Sunday night, overnight into Monday morning.
- Maple Plain – 4.5 inches
- Eden Prairie – 4.5 inches
- Hugo - 4 inches
- Wyoming - 4 inches
- Menomonie, Wis. - 3.6 inches
- Bloomington – 3 inches
- Coon Rapids – 2.5 inches
- Rochester - 4 inches
- MSP Airport – 4.1 inches
- Chanhassen – 4.3 inches
Minneapolis, other cities declare snow emergencies
What we know:
The City of Minneapolis declared a snow emergency Sunday, going into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Residents must get their vehicles off city streets, or they’re at risk for getting towed. Here are the rules for this snow emergency:
- 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28 to 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29 (Day 1)Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.
Here are other cities that have also declared snow emergencies. Check your city's web site for what the parking rules are in the event of a snow emergency so plows can clear streets, and you won't be fined and/or towed.
- Belle Plaine
- Bloomington
- Crystal
- Eden Prairie
- Elk River
- Montevideo
- New Hope
- Northfield
- Richfield
- Robbinsdale
- St. Louis Park
- St. James
- West St. Paul
The City of St. Paul has not yet declared a snow emergency.