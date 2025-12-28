MN weather: Early snow totals from Sunday’s storm

The Brief A winter storm hit Minnesota Sunday, bringing heavy snow, high winds and cold temperatures across the state after Christmas. The early snow total leader is Maple Plain at 4.5 inches. Snow is expected to continue into early Monday morning. MnDOT says no travel is advised for most of southern Minnesota.



The latest winter storm to hit Minnesota is bringing snow, high winds and made travel difficult throughout the Twin Cities and southern parts of the state.

Sunday's winter storm

The backstory:

Snowfall started across Minnesota Sunday morning, and before lunchtime, we were getting wet, heavy snow across the Twin Cities and southern parts of the state. Travel conditions are difficult, and not advised in southern Minnesota until Monday morning. Interstate 35 is closed near Owatonna, extending into Iowa, until Monday.

FOX 9 Meteorologist Sean Macaday says conditions will continue to worsen in south/central Minnesota, as a developing band of snow will procure blizzard conditions into Sunday night. Snowfall reports are coming in slow with the wind making it a challenge. Most Twin Cities communities can expect another 2-4" on top of what has fallen.

Expect a brief uptick in snow around 8-10 pm in the twin cities. Snow stops around midnight, and conditions remain hazardous through Monday morning.

Early snow totals

By the numbers:

We’re starting to get early snowfall reports from Sunday’s winter storm. So far the winner is just west of the Twin Cities metro. Here’s a look at the early snow totals, with more expected to fall yet Sunday night, overnight into Monday morning.

Maple Plain – 4.5 inches

Eden Prairie – 4.5 inches

Hugo - 4 inches

Wyoming - 4 inches

Menomonie, Wis. - 3.6 inches

Bloomington – 3 inches

Coon Rapids – 2.5 inches

Rochester - 4 inches

MSP Airport – 4.1 inches

Chanhassen – 4.3 inches

Minneapolis, other cities declare snow emergencies

What we know:

The City of Minneapolis declared a snow emergency Sunday, going into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Residents must get their vehicles off city streets, or they’re at risk for getting towed. Here are the rules for this snow emergency:

9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28 to 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29 (Day 1)Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

Here are other cities that have also declared snow emergencies. Check your city's web site for what the parking rules are in the event of a snow emergency so plows can clear streets, and you won't be fined and/or towed.

Belle Plaine

Bloomington

Crystal

Eden Prairie

Elk River

Montevideo

New Hope

Northfield

Richfield

Robbinsdale

St. Louis Park

St. James

West St. Paul

The City of St. Paul has not yet declared a snow emergency.