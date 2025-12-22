MN weather: 100+ crashes, 2 fatal accidents reported Monday morning

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting nearly 100 property damage crashes, along with 69 vehicles going off-road and 2 fatal accidents during Monday morning’s commute. In the early morning hours, a light wintry mix created some slick road conditions. Warm weather through the week will thaw many roads and highways across the state.



As if going into work on a Monday before the holidays wasn’t a pain already, the Minnesota State Patrol reported more than 100 crashes, spin-outs and two fatal accidents during the morning commute on Monday.

Monday morning crash totals

What we know:

Mixed precipitation overnight created slick spots on roads for the Monday morning commute.

According to the state patrol, between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m., troopers dealt with 81 property damage crashes, nine injury crashes, 69 vehicle off-road accidents and 10 jackknifed semis.

For around an hour, Highway 212 was closed in both directions on Monday morning, with MnDOT saying the roadway was completely covered in ice. The stretch reopened again around 10 a.m.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

Fatal crashes Monday

Dig deeper:

The state patrol also reported two fatal crashes that occurred Monday morning.

Around 2:01 a.m., a Peterbilt semi and the Freightliner semi were both traveling northbound on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County when they collided in the median ditch. The driver of the Peterbilt, a 46-year-old man from Miami, Florida, reportedly died from his injuries.

Around 7:27 a.m., a Freightliner semi traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County collided with an International Straight truck that was traveling south. Authorities say more information about the driver of the Freightliner will be released at a later time.