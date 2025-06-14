MN lawmakers shooting: Gabby Giffords 'horrified' by shooting

The Brief Two Minnesota lawmakers, Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman, and their spouses were shot early Saturday morning. Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released a statement after the shooting, saying she's "horrified."



Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says she's "horrified" by the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers early Saturday morning.

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman, as well as their spouses, were shot in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, respectively. Their conditions are not known as of 9:23 a.m.

What they're saying:

Giffords, who was shot in an assassination attempt when she represented Arizona in Congress and then became a gun violence prevention advocate, released a statement on Saturday morning.

"I am horrified and heartbroken by last night’s attack on two patriotic public servants. Melissa, John and their entire families are in my prayers today as we await more information. I hope law enforcement can quickly find those responsible and bring them to justice," said Giffords. "My family and I know the horror of a targeted shooting all too well. An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself. Leaders must speak out and condemn the fomenting violent extremism that threatens everything this country stands for."

Brooklyn Park, Champlin shootings

What we know:

A shelter-in-place alert was sent out at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning by the Brooklyn Park Police Department after multiple shootings. A suspect in the shooting may be impersonating law enforcement and should not be approached.

The shelter-in-place alert sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD is for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Police say they are looking for a suspect in multiple targeted shootings. The suspect is armed and dangerous. The suspect is a white man with brown hair wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants and he may be impersonating law enforcement.

Residents are told not to approach the other suspect and to call 911 if he is seen.

Within the shelter-in-place order, about 2.5 miles away from the golf course, there is an active scene on Windsor Terrace North. About 7 miles away in Champlin, there is an active scene on 109th Place.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirms an investigation is underway and Brooklyn Park is the lead agency.