Honoring Melissa Hortman: MN House passes bill to rename state solar garden program

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Polk County, Kittson County, West Marshall County
12
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
High Wind Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Rice County, Hennepin County, Wright County, Steele County, Anoka County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Roseau County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Norman County, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Sibley County, Nicollet County, Todd County, Martin County, Kandiyohi County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Pope County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pierce County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Renville County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Ramsey County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Redwood County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Swift County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Washington County, Pope County, Rice County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County

Honoring Melissa Hortman: MN House passes bill to rename state solar garden program

By
Published  March 12, 2026 4:57pm CDT
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
FOX 9
MN House passes bill to rename state solar garden program after Melissa Hortman

MN House passes bill to rename state solar garden program after Melissa Hortman

The Minnesota House of Representatives voted to rename the state's community solar garden program after Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman. 

The Brief

    • Minnesota lawmakers voted to rename the state's solar garden program after the late Representative Melissa Hortman.
    • The vote officially aims to rename it as the "Melissa Hortman Community Solar Garden Program." It still needs approval from the Minnesota Senate and a signature from Gov. Walz.
    • Hortman and her husband were killed during an attack at their home on June 14, 2025.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota House lawmakers voted unanimously to name the state's community solar garden program after Minnesota House of Representatives Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman.

READ MORE: Minnesota's solar garden program could be renamed after Melissa Hortman

Melissa Hortman solar garden program

Minnesota lawmakers honor Melissa Hortman

Minnesota lawmakers honor Melissa Hortman

On a day that marks the beginning of the legislative session, and the start to several arguments between Minnesota’s lawmakers, politicians on both sides spent time honoring the life of former speaker of the House Melissa Hortman.

Big picture view:

As chair of the House Energy Finance and Policy Committee when she was a representative of the House at the time, Hortman promoted the state’s community solar garden program as an alternative way for Minnesotans to meet their energy demands.

What they're saying:

Rep. Patty Acum (DFL-Minnetonka) recalled Melissa's contribution to clean energy in the state during the bill's presentation on the house floor.

"She traveled the country and the world sharing about the benefits of this program, and it's held up as a model for other states to emulate," Rep. Acum said. "Melissa was proud of this program, and naming it in her honor is the least we can do to ensure her passion and commitment to distributed energy, to distributed renewable energy is not forgotten."

Rep. Larry Kraft (DFL-St. Louis Park) spoke about the impact she had on the lives of the people who benefited from her policies. 

"They can point to one person that has created 5,000 plus jobs in the solar industry here," Rep. Craft said. "They have many names for her representative, speaker, champion, fiercest ally, defender, five-star general and solar godmother."

Rep. Harry Niska (GOP-Ramsey) addressed the deep respect that Melissa carried herself with while carrying out the work of the office. 

"Speaker Emerita Hartman was a fierce defender of the House of Representatives, this institution, and the vital role that it plays in our democracy," Rep. Niska said. "And she really understood something fundamental about this chamber. In our job, we are the people's representatives of every institution in our state government. We stand the closest to the people that we serve and that we answer to."

What's next:

The bill still needs to pass the Minnesota Senate, and be signed by Gov. Walz, before it can ultimately be adopted.

Dig deeper:

A community solar garden, or CSG, allows a subscriber to participate in a solar energy system along with others, who then share the electricity generated by the project as a credit on their electric bill.

Supporters of CSGs tout benefits such as predictable electricity rates, potential utility bill savings and increasing renewable energy resources.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark, along with their dog, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025.

Shortly after, Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also injured in their Champlin home.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, also went to two other Democratic lawmakers' homes that night disguised as a police officer during the attack.

At the Hortman home, authorities say they confronted Boelter and exchanged gunfire with him, forcing him to flee on foot and leave behind his vehicle, which resembled a police cruiser.

In the aftermath, Boelter was indicted on six counts, including murder. He has since entered a not guilty plea to all charges against him, but could potentially be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted.

Minnesota lawmakers have since sought increased security measures around the state capital complex for upcoming legislative sessions.

The Source: This story uses information  gathered from a Minnesota House Floor session and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

Minnesota lawmaker shootingsPoliticsEnvironment