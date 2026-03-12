Anoka-Hennepin superintendent leaving position by end of school year

Expand / Collapse search
Published  March 12, 2026 6:11pm CDT
The Brief

    • Anoka-Hennepin Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre has decided not to seek renewal of his contract.
    • McIntyre's term ends on June 30, 2026.
    • McIntyre has served as superintendent since July 2023.

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent Cory McIntyre will be leaving the position by the end of this school year. 

Anoka-Hennepin superintendent leaving

What we know:

McIntyre announced Thursday he would not be renewing his contract after his term expires on June 20. 

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board will determine a leadership plan before the 2026–2027 school year. 

McIntyre has been the superintendent at Anoka-Hennepin Schools since July 2023. 

The backstory:

This leadership change comes a few months after Anoka-Hennepin Schools narrowly avoided a potential strike with educators in January. 

Anoka-Hennepin Schools and Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota came to a tentative deal after 11 negotiation sessions that began in July 2025. 

What they're saying:

Anoka-Hennepin School Board shared this statement: 

"The Anoka-Hennepin School Board has acknowledged Superintendent Cory McIntyre’s announcement confirming his service to the district will conclude when his current contract ends on June 30, 2026. School Board members appreciate Superintendent McIntyre’s service to Anoka-Hennepin Schools and are committed to working in partnership with him and the school district’s senior leadership team to ensure a smooth and successful transition as we determine a plan and timeline for identifying a future leader of the school district.

"We thank Superintendent McIntyre for leading the district through implementation of important initiatives, including significant budget reductions and advancing notable literacy changes as a result of the READ Act. In doing so, this work has positioned the district as a leader in the state in improving reading proficiency.

"Anoka-Hennepin Schools stands on a stable foundation built through the care and dedication of our staff, students, families, and community. We remain confident in the strength of the organization and its leadership to continue serving our students and communities with excellence. The Anoka-Hennepin School Board wishes Superintendent McIntyre the very best in his future endeavors."

What we don't know:

It is not known why McIntyre decided not to renew his contract, or what his next steps are. 

It is not clear when exactly Anoka-Hennepin Schools will hire a new superintendent. 

The Source: A press release from Anoka-Hennepin Schools. 

