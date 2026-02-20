Vance Boelter trial: Short staffing at US Attorney's Office concerns judge

The Brief Vance Boelter was in federal court Friday morning for the first time since November. It was a status hearing for Boelter's trial, with the judge expressing concerns over "losses of staffing" at the U.S. Attorney's Office. Boelter is accused of fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounding Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.



What we know:

Boelter was in court for a status hearing. The judge expressed concerns about the "losses of staffing" at the U.S. Attorney's Office in regard to Boelter's trial.

Prosecutors said they do not expect any delays because of staffing issues.

Recently, several federal prosecutors have resigned from the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office over mounting frustrations with immigration enforcement policies and workload, and being told to investigate the widow of the woman who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

Boelter's lawyers are continuing to review evidence, and the judge asked prosecutors when they plan to decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Prosecutors said they haven't decided, and the "process is ongoing."

The backstory:

Boelter faces multiple charges in the shootings of the Hortmans and Hoffmans.

Investigators say Boelter disguised himself as a police officer and was armed with several weapons when Hortman was killed at her Brooklyn Park home, and Hoffman was shot nine times at his Champlin home.

After about a 40-hour manhunt, Boelter was arrested near his Green Isle home.

Boelter was indicted by a grand jury in July 2025, and faces the death penalty if convicted.

Boelter has pleaded not guilty.