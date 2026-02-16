Stricter security at Minnesota Capitol after leader's assassination

The Brief Security measures at the Minnesota Capitol are tightening as the new legislative year begins. New entrance protocols include metal detectors and limited access points. Concerns arise over privacy for concealed carry license holders.



As Minnesota legislators prepare for a new year of work, security at the state Capitol is undergoing significant changes.

Security measures at the Capitol

What we know:

The new security protocols will limit entry to four specific points, including three tunnels from various office buildings and one public entrance on the ground level. Other entrances will remain closed from the outside.

At each entry point, Capitol security has installed scanners. Officers have been trained to operate these scanners, which will screen bags and large items. Visitors will not need to empty pockets or show identification.

Why you should care:

These changes come in response to increased threats toward public officials and spaces. The tragic events involving House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and others have heightened the need for enhanced security.

Concerns for gun owners

What they're saying:

Col. Christina Bogojevic, Minnesota State Patrol Chief, emphasized the importance of detecting prohibited items before they enter the Capitol. "In the past, we wouldn't know if someone was carrying an illegal or a prohibited item...this is a layer of security to allow us to see those prohibited items before they make it into the Capitol," said Bogojevic.

Gun rights advocates express concerns about the confidentiality of concealed carry license holders. Public safety officials are reviewing procedures to address these concerns and ensure the process remains efficient.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how these changes will impact the flow of visitors and if adjustments will be needed to maintain accessibility and efficiency.