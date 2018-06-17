Discovery of Emerald Ash Borer in Medford trees prompts quarantine in Steele County
Steele County is under a tree quarantine after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found Emerald Ash Borer in several trees in Medford, Minn.
Wisconsin company severs ties with Water Gremlin over chemical concerns
A Wisconsin company is severing ties with White Bear Township-based company Water Gremlin, which has faced pushback for pollution concerns.
Minnesota DNR: What you need to know as bears emerge from hibernation
It's that time of year again. As bears begin roaming Minnesota, residents and visitors are reminded of some important safety tips, such as checking your property for foods that could attract them.
Invasive silver carp caught in St. Croix River, DNR says
A commercial fisher caught an invasive silver carp in the St. Croix River near Prescott, Wisconsin earlier this spring, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday.
Minnesota's moose population remains stable for 8th consecutive year, DNR says
Minnesota’s moose population remains stable for the eighth year in a row, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
4 Canadian wolves relocated to Isle Royale on Lake Superior
Four more wolves were relocated to Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior last week as part of the National Park Service’s ongoing effort to rebuild the island’s once-thriving wolf population.
New Minneapolis policies allow homebuyers, renters to get property's energy information
The Minneapolis City Council approved three policies Friday that will allow homebuyers and renters to learn energy information about a home or apartment before buying a property or signing a lease.
Minnesota regulators near decision on disputed Enbridge oil pipeline
Minnesota regulators will open two days of final arguments on whether they should approve Enbridge Energy's proposal for replacing its deteriorating Line 3 crude oil pipeline from Canada across Minnesota.
Zebra mussels found on docks in Medicine Lake, Minnesota DNR confirms
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Medicine Lake in Plymouth. A lakeshore property owner notified the DNR and Three Rivers Park District staff when a worker discovered one adult zebra mussel on a dock they were removing from the lake
14-year-old with Hollywood ambitions debuts environmental documentary
A South High School freshman has been making movies since he was 10-years-old.
Mille Lacs walleye season: No keepers, 21-day fishing ban
Walleye fishing will be catch-and-release only once again this summer on Mille Lacs Lake, meaning no keepers for the second straight year. The DNR announced this season’s walleye regulations on Tuesday as part of the ongoing effort to rebuild the walleye population on Mille Lacs.
Minnesota DNR needs your help counting frogs and toads
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources needs your help counting the state’s frogs and toads. This year, some survey volunteers will use a new mobile app to submit field observations to the DNR.
Mille Lacs Lake walleye quota hit, but season to remain open
The latest walleye harvest estimate on Mille Lacs Lake indicates anglers have surpassed the state’s 2016 walleye quota, but the Minnesota DNR says catch-and-release walleye season will remain open.
Vote on 3 Parks and Trails Minnesota license plate finalists
Online voting is open to pick the winning design for a new Minnesota state parks and trails license plate. Three finalists were selected Monday, June 27: Dock, Tent and Itasca.
Minneapolis and St. Paul have No. 1 and No. 2 park systems
Minneapolis and St. Paul have the No. 1 and No. 2 best park systems in the nation, according to the Trust for Public Land’s 2016 ParkScore index, which ranks the park systems of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Last year, the Twin Cities tied for the No. 1 spot, but the tie was broken this year.
Praise for St. Paul water, as charges come down in Flint water crisis
The Michigan attorney general has charged 3 government workers with misconduct and conspiracy to tamper with evidence for their roles in the Flint water crisis. In Minnesota, Gov. Mark Dayton has spent the week focusing on water education and water quality, and Wednesday the spotlight was on the St. Paul water treatment plant, which EPA administrators have praised for being one of the best...
Solar fields bring concerns, not excitement in Buffalo, Minn.
For 4 generations, change on Don Schmidt’s farm field in Wright County has been dictated by the sky, and by age. Schmidt will admit he's a little biased on this one, but he'd prefer the same sun that will cause corn to grow from his field not cause rows of solar panels to soon emerge from a nearby field.
DNR reverses live bait ban on Mille Lacs Lake
After hearing from concerned anglers, the Minnesota DNR has reversed its ban on live bait on Mille Lacs Lake. Live bait will be allowed, starting with the Saturday, May 14 fishing opener. The live bait ban was previously announced in conjunction with the walleye ban that remains in place for this season.
Green organics recycling carts arrive on Minneapolis curbs
Green organics recycling bins are starting to show-up on Minneapolis curbs and alleys. The city started delivering the green bins to registered addresses in late March, with the rollout continuing through mid-June.
MPCA: Unhealthy levels of lead in north Minneapolis air
There is an unhealthy level of lead and other heavy metals in the air in north Minneapolis, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported Thursday.