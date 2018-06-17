Zebra mussels found on docks in Medicine Lake, Minnesota DNR confirms

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Medicine Lake in Plymouth. A lakeshore property owner notified the DNR and Three Rivers Park District staff when a worker discovered one adult zebra mussel on a dock they were removing from the lake

Mille Lacs walleye season: No keepers, 21-day fishing ban

Walleye fishing will be catch-and-release only once again this summer on Mille Lacs Lake, meaning no keepers for the second straight year. The DNR announced this season’s walleye regulations on Tuesday as part of the ongoing effort to rebuild the walleye population on Mille Lacs.

Minnesota DNR needs your help counting frogs and toads

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources needs your help counting the state’s frogs and toads.  This year, some survey volunteers will use a new mobile app to submit field observations to the DNR.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have No. 1 and No. 2 park systems

Minneapolis and St. Paul have the No. 1 and No. 2 best park systems in the nation, according to the Trust for Public Land’s 2016 ParkScore index, which ranks the park systems of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Last year, the Twin Cities tied for the No. 1 spot, but the tie was broken this year.

Praise for St. Paul water, as charges come down in Flint water crisis

The Michigan attorney general has charged 3 government workers with misconduct and conspiracy to tamper with evidence for their roles in the Flint water crisis. In Minnesota, Gov. Mark Dayton has spent the week focusing on water education and water quality, and Wednesday the spotlight was on the St. Paul water treatment plant, which EPA administrators have praised for being one of the best...

Solar fields bring concerns, not excitement in Buffalo, Minn.

For 4 generations, change on Don Schmidt’s farm field in Wright County has been dictated by the sky, and by age. Schmidt will admit he's a little biased on this one, but he'd prefer the same sun that will cause corn to grow from his field not cause rows of solar panels to soon emerge from a nearby field.

DNR reverses live bait ban on Mille Lacs Lake

After hearing from concerned anglers, the Minnesota DNR has reversed its ban on live bait on Mille Lacs Lake. Live bait will be allowed, starting with the Saturday, May 14 fishing opener. The live bait ban was previously announced in conjunction with the walleye ban that remains in place for this season.