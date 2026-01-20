Minnesota weather: Shelters, beds available during cold streak ahead

The Brief Minnesota could feel the coldest stretch of temps all season this weekend. Several agencies and organizations in the Twin Cities are providing spaces for people who are looking for a place to keep warm.



Minnesota’s frigid cold weather will rise to nearly 20 degrees on Wednesday, before dropping again to likely the coldest temperatures of the season heading into the weekend.

Several agencies and organizations in the Twin Cities are providing spaces for people who are looking for a place to keep warm.

Hennepin County warming shelter options

What we know:

Hennepin County currently offers several warming shelter options:

American Indian Community Development Center (AICDC) KOLA Program: 1600 East 19th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404 | Open daily 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Catholic Charities Mary F. Frey Opportunity Center: 740 East 17th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404 | Open Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. I 612-204-8300

Hennepin County Government Center: 300 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55487 | Open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Skyway open until 8 p.m.)

Hennepin County libraries: All Hennepin County libraries are available as warming centers during normal business hours.

Hope Avenue Twin Cities: 1229 Logan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN | Open daily 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Peace House Community: 1816 Portland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404 | Open Monday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Minneapolis Central Library: 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401 | Open Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

MoveFwd Drop-In (Ages 15–24): 1001 Highway 7, Room 237, Hopkins, MN 55305 | Open Monday – Thursday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Oasis for Youth Drop-In (Ages 16–24): 2200 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN | Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rescue Now Services: 697 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN | Open daily 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. (Bed reservations through Hennepin Shelter Hotline: 612-204-8200).

Steps of Strategy: 1803 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411 | Open Tuesday – Saturday 2:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.Youthlink (Ages 16–24): 41 North 12th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55403 | Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Winter overnight shelter beds: Those in need are encouraged to call the Hennepin Shelter Hotline at 612-204-8200 to reserve a shelter bed. During the months of November 2025 through April 2026, additional shelter beds are available.

Days of sub-zero temperatures in recent years.

Ramsey County warming options

What we know:

Across the Mississippi River, several options are also available in Ramsey County for those in need.

The Holy Christian Church: 125 Stevens St. W., St. Paul I Nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Union Gospel Mission (UGM): 435 University Ave. E., St. Paul I Nightly from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Central Presbyterian Church: 500 Cedar St., St. Paul I Nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving youth and families)

Winter warming spaces information and inquiries, including transportation, can be made to 651-266-1035 or by emailing ColdWeatherReferrals@ramseycounty.us.

What's next:

According to FOX 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonaed, many Minnesotans will wake up on Friday morning to temperatures nearly 20 degrees below zero, with the high for the day only reaching -10.

Saturday won’t be much warmer, with a morning low again near -5.

Windchills will become increasingly dangerous in such cold, even with very little wind speeds, reaching nearly -35 degrees.