Minnesota weather: Hot temperatures could impact weekend events

It's expected to be a hot, steamy weekend and those high temperatures could disrupt events planned across Minnesota while putting a strain on the power grid.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Prior Lake for the Lakefront Music Festival as well as other Twin Cities metro area outdoor events. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s when performances begin in Prior Lake. Tickets for the Lakefront Music Festival are still available.

Minnesota has enjoyed a relatively cool and rainy summer, but temperatures this weekend are expected to be the hottest of the year so far. The forecast shows it could reach 90 degrees for the first time in 2024 and that will feel even hotter with high humidity.

Xcel Energy is asking residents to limit their power usage by setting the thermostat higher when no one is home, using fans to circulate airflow and closing the blinds at the hottest times of the day.

However, some residents without air conditioning are left with few options as rising temperatures make their homes increasingly uncomfortable.

Both Hennepin County and Ramsey County shared maps to show cooling spaces that are available to the public. Those spaces include libraries, government buildings, pools, splash pads and public beaches.