MnDOT shares 2025 road construction projects in Minnesota

article

The Brief With the weather warming up, construction projects are ramping up across the state. MnDOT said there are nearly 180 road and bridge construction projects planned in Minnesota this season. Drivers can check the latest information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation outlined a busy upcoming construction season on Wednesday.

MnDOT says it has nearly 180 road and bridge construction projects plus an additional 51 projects to help improve airports, railroad crossings, transit infrastructure and water ports this season.

Significant projects in the Twin Cities

Local perspective:

MnDOT highlights a few key projects happening in the Twin Cities, including:

Repaving five bridges along I-94 in Minneapolis, including the Mississippi River bridge. This project requires a closure from 10 a.m. on Friday, April 4, through 5 a.m. Monday, April 7, for eastbound I-94 between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue South East.

Resurfacing Interstate 35W in Burnsville and repairing or replacing bridges at three locations.

Replacing or repairing bridges on I-494 between Edina and Richfield and over the Minnesota River.

Reconstructing Highway 5/East 7th Street and Highway 61/Arcade Street in St. Paul and Maplewood

Repairing 34 bridges and ramps along I-394 and I-94 in Minneapolis.

Repairing 11 bridges, including the John Ireland Boulevard bridge along I-94 and I-35E in St. Paul.

Adding a third lane in each direction on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids.

A full list of Twin Cities projects can be found here. More information on statewide projects can be found here.

Staying safe on the road

What you can do:

MnDOT reminds drivers to be patient during construction season. Drivers should move over to give workers space, obey the speed limit, don’t go onto a road blocked by barriers or cones, and don’t drive while distracted.

"With construction projects beginning in the coming weeks statewide, drivers should use caution as they see more work zones, more lane closures and orange cones – and most importantly more workers wearing their high visibility safety gear along the highway," said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger in a statement. "We’re all safer when we pay close attention, slow down, remain patient and work together to safely share the limited space in a work zone."

Drivers can check the latest information on traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org.