Minnesota weather: Very warm, sunny, and turning more humid Friday

Plenty of sunshine for your Friday, but it will be very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and increasingly humid.

It’s been a warm week, and things are still heating up. Expect a warm and humid start to your Friday with sunshine and clear skies. Overall, it will be a quiet and typical July day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and the occasional cloud in the afternoon.

This weekend we might see our first 90 degrees of the season. Temperatures are trying to reach 90 degrees on Saturday, but our chances are more likely on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. It is going to be a steamy and sticky weekend with dew points in the 70s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon. There's a chance for thunderstorms, mainly north of the I-94 corridor, and there is a level 2 risk for severe weather on Saturday.

It’s still hot and steamy heading into Monday with temperatures just shy of 90 degrees. By mid-week, things cool slightly, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: