Minnesota educators, districts sue to stop ICE enforcement near schools

The Brief Minnesota school districts have filed a lawsuit to block federal immigration enforcement near schools. The group of educators argue that the enforcement disrupts student learning, while causing fear and anxiety among classes. The case challenges the removal of protections for schools as "sensitive locations."



Minnesota school districts are taking legal action to stop federal immigration enforcement near schools, citing fear among students in the wake of children being detained as part of Operation Metro Surge.

School districts challenge federal policy

What we know:

A coalition of Minnesota school districts and educators filed a federal lawsuit on Feb. 4 against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that seeks to prevent immigration enforcement near schools, arguing it disrupts education and causes fear.

The story of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos garnered worldwide headlines after ICE agents allegedly used the child as "bait" after school in an effort to detain his father, Liam Conejo Ramos, in Columbia Heights. The two were sent to an immigration detention center in Texas, but have since returned to Minnesota.

The lawsuit claims that since December 2025, federal enforcement actions have increased around Minnesota schools, leading to school closures and remote e-learning. A full list of Minnesota school districts making adjustments for students can be found here.

The lawsuit alleges that the increased enforcement efforts violate federal law and constitutional protections, creating "a chilling effect that extends beyond immigrant families," and ultimately seeking to bar immigration operations near Minnesota's schools.

Plaintiffs in the legal action include Education Minnesota, Duluth Public Schools and Fridley Public Schools.

A full copy of the lawsuit can be found below:

Impact on schools, communities

What they're saying:

"Students can’t learn, and educators can’t teach, when there are armed, masked federal agents stationed within view of classroom windows," said Monica Byron, president of Education Minnesota, in a press release accompanying the lawsuit.

"When enforcement moves into school zones, the harm isn’t theoretical," said June Hoidal, an attorney with Zimmerman Reed LLP, representing the school districts. "Attendance drops, instruction stops and school communities lose the stability public education depends on. Districts across the country are watching how courts draw the line around spaces dedicated to children."

The other side:

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin provided the following statement to FOX 9:

"ICE is not going to schools to arrest children — we are protecting children. Criminals are no longer able to hide in America’s schools to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement and instead trust them to use common sense. If a dangerous illegal alien felon were to flee into a school, or a child sex offender is working as an employee, there may be a situation where an arrest is made to protect public safety. But this has not happened."