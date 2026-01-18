Minnesota school districts offering online learning amid ICE surge concerns

The Brief Minneapolis, St. Paul, and other districts are providing online learning options amid ICE activity. Education leaders express concerns about the impact of ICE presence on students and staff. In the past, the Department of Homeland Security has made it clear that it doesn't conduct raids at schools.



Several Minnesota school districts are offering online learning this week due to concerns about the ICE surge in Minnesota.

Online learning offered in Minnesota

What we know:

Several Minnesota school districts are offering online learning amid the ICE surge in Minnesota. District offering online learning include:

Minneapolis Public Schools: The district has been offering online learning options for students since Jan. 8. The offerings will be available until at least Feb. 12.

St. Paul Public Schools: On Jan. 9, the district announced online options will be available for students. Students who feel unsafe attending classes in person should contact their principal or the Student Placement Center at 651-632-3700.

District 196 (Apple Valley, Eagan, and Rosemount): The district is offering online options starting this week.

Fridley Public Schools: The district is offering online learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Feb. 13.

Richfield Public Schools: The district will offer a temporary, four-week online program starting

Robbinsdale Area Schools: The district announced on Jan. 14 it would work to offer online options starting this week.

Local perspective:

Education leaders have raised concerns about the impact of the ICE surge on students and school staff.

Minneapolis Public Schools actually canceled classes on Jan. 8 and 9 following the shooting of Nicole Good and an incident that same day at Roosevelt High School involving ICE. Fridley Public Schools also canceled classes on Jan. 8 citing "fear and disruption" from the increased ICE presence.

Since the surge began in early January, there have been reports of ICE officers making checks at bus stops or during school let-out periods.

Department of Homeland Security defends operation

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security says it has made more than 3,000 arrests since the start of Operation Metro Surge, touting the arrest of dozens of violent criminals, including accused murderers and sex offenders.

Back in September, DHS dismissed the notion that it would conduct raids at schools, reacting to headlines from major news outlets. "The media is sadly attempting to create a climate of fear and smear law enforcement. These smears are contributing to our ICE law enforcement officers facing 1,000% increase in assaults against them," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin at the time. "ICE is not conducting enforcement operations at, or ‘raiding,’ schools. ICE is not going to schools to make arrests of children."