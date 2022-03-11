Minneapolis teachers strike Day 4: Union leaders continue negotiations

Union members strike for a fourth day as mediation with Minneapolis Public Schools continues. More than 4,500 educators are picketing on the line for living wages, smaller class sizes, more mental health support, among other issues.

Union leaders of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals provided an update on negotiations with Minneapolis Public Schools around 10 a.m. Friday outside the Davis Center before they entered another day of mediation. They say district leaders need to come to the table and address the "values and priorities crisis."

"We have never been stronger,' MFT President Greta Callahan said. "Our members are ready to go for as long as it takes."

Callahan says she hasn't seen any counterproposals on the union's main priorities. ESP President Shaun Laden and Callahan both say the school board needs to intervene and take charge of negotiations because the current district negotiators "are not getting it done."

If a contract agreement is not reached by the end of Friday, negotiations will continue through the weekend.

"We are going to be in here all day today, ready to get this thing done," Laden said. "We are reasonable people – we put proposals on the table that reflect what our students need."

According to MPS proposal financial summaries, the teachers union is asking for a 21% raise over two years (costing $257.7 million) and the district is offering a 6.4% wage increase over two years (costing $40.6 million). That's a difference of $217.1 million.

On the first day of the educators strike, Minneapolis Public Schools held a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Superintendent Ed Graff said the district is "frustrated, sad, disappointed and concerned" that there has been little movement during negotiations.

"We do have shared values – that’s very apparent to me, board members and the public. Unfortunately, the reality is we’re resource-limited," Graff said during Wednesday's news conference. "The finances we have are not enough to provide the support we need to provide."

Striking educators are asking Minneapolis Public Schools for living wages, smaller class sizes and more mental health support. (FOX 9)

Striking teachers and support staff have been picketing on the strike line every morning and gathering for rallies across the city. Hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, the striking educators and their supporters held a rally at the Capitol to demand lawmakers use the state's surplus of $9.3 billion to better fund schools throughout Minnesota.

Negotiation updates can be read on this website. Read more about the educators union's demand here.

Laden also mentioned that Minneapolis food service workers, members of SEIU Local 284, are in mediation Friday. The food service workers at MPS authorized a strike earlier this week, with 98.5 percent of members voting in approval. A 10-day notice would still need to be filed for any potential strike.

