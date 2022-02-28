Minnesota surplus climbs again, to $9.3 billion

Minnesota budget officials said Monday that the state's projected budget surplus has grown to $9.3 billion, up from $7.7 billion in early December, setting yet another record for the largest in Minnesota history.

A higher income, consumer spending, and corporate profit forecast results in an improved revenue projection," budget officials said in a statement, while sounding a note of caution that "uncertainty due to inflation and geopolitical conflict pose risk to the budget and economic outlook."

Budget officials and Gov. Tim Walz are scheduled to hold a 1:15 p.m. news conference about the latest projection. Legislative Democrats and Republicans are set to respond in their own news conferences later this afternoon. You can watch live at fox9.com/live

Even while the surplus has grown again, the Russia-Ukraine war and persistent inflation will factor into plans to spend it. Last week, top Republicans and Democrats were striking more cautious tones than they had been earlier in the month.

Budget officials barely had time to hit 'send' on their new projection before outside groups started lobbying Walz and lawmakers with ways to spend it. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce called on the Legislature to immediately approve a $2.7 billion tax break for businesses to wipe away a looming tax increase on March 15 that's required to plug a hole in the state's unemployment benefit system. The break has bipartisan support but has been held up in House-Senate negotiations.

Labor unions said the Legislature should quickly authorize $1 billion to pay pandemic bonuses to frontline workers. Under a proposal that the DFL-controlled House passed last week -- which Senate Republicans oppose -- up to 667,000 workers would get $1,500 checks.

News of a $7.7 billion surplus in December sparked multi-billion plans to spend it on tax cuts and new programs.

Walz proposed spending virtually all of the surplus, $7.2 billion, over the next 18 months, with additional spending in future years. Republicans who control the Senate countered with a proposal to cut the state's lowest income tax bracket, on which all filers pay at least a portion of their income, nearly in half. The tax break would cost $3.5 billion over the next 18 months and $8.5 billion over three years.

Lawmakers also have $1.1 billion in federal COVID relief money to spend. If they fail to do so by this summer, Walz will have control over it.