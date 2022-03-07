Minneapolis teachers strike announced: ‘They have not budged'

As the pandemic wanes students in the Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) district are set to face another obstacle – their teachers have announced a district-wide strike beginning Tuesday, March 8.

On Feb. 23, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and St. Paul Federation of Educators unions each filed their intent to strike after their members – largely full-time teachers and education support professionals – voted overwhelmingly to give them the authority. The move required 10-day notice, but marathon negotiations have failed to result in a deal so far.

On March 7 at 6 p.m. president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Greta Callahan led a press conference to announce the decision to strike.

"Our members have put out a fair mandate… And they [district] have not moved significantly on any of those things. They have not budged," Callahan said. "What about the kids? We have been saying this for decades. We continue to say our students deserve and need more. When you have thousands of people saying they will go without pay so students have the support they deserve you know something is wrong with the school district."

Both districts have essentially stated similar demands: better pay and working conditions for teachers and support staff, smaller class sizes, and further mental health support for students.

Similarly, both districts have said they agree the demands are warranted, but don’t have the money to pay for them – American Rescue Plan funds were one-time payments that likely won’t come again, and each district claims to be harboring an annual budget deficit.

According to SPPS, since 2015 enrollment in its schools has decreased by more than 11 percent, resulting in a loss of $28 million per year, and a projected operating budget a shortfall of $42.8 million. The SPFE represents 4,250 of 7,000 total employees throughout the district. MPS officials have similarly claimed operating deficits of nearly $48 million.

As of now, the state of MPS negotiations are known – teachers will strike, and Callahan said its 4,500 teacher members will begin picketing district buildings tomorrow morning.

In St. Paul, a statement from the SPFE Bargaining Team Sunday said a package of proposals from the district that covered numerous issues had been received. At the time its team was "still at the bargaining table awaiting the district response."

According to a summary of originally proposed contract language, known as the SPFE Bargaining Proposal Tracker, both the district and SPFE union have made a number of comprises and concessions, many occurring throughout weekend negotiations. However, glaring differences still remain unsettled.

Last week both districts informed parents of their varying childcare options in the event a strike was declared.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul childcare services will be available to families at the Blaisdell YMCA, North Minneapolis YMCA and the Midway YMCA.

In St. Paul, if a strike occurs all PreK-12 schools and Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) classes and services will be closed beginning March 8. Discovery Club will be open for families who have already signed up.

On Monday members of the Minnesota Parent Union joined the African American Leadership Council to denounce the strike, saying teachers are adequately paid while an achievement gap widens and a strike would disproportionately affect students of color further.

"Our teachers unions want a raise, they’re demanding a raise, they have threatened to strike. While at the same time, we know our kids can’t read," said Rashad Turner, president of the Minnesota Parent Union.

If a settlement is reached after 9 p.m. in St. Paul, there will be no school on Tuesday, March 8, to allow for staff to reset before classes resume again.



At this time, MPS will only offer emergency PreK-5 child supervision on an extremely limited basis due to limited staff availability.

For the most part, teachers in both districts have been unified in their efforts throughout the negotiations process.

Meanwhile, food service workers at MPS who are members of SEIU Local 284 also authorized a strike with 98.5 percent of members voting in approval. A 10-day notice would still need to be filed for any potential strike.