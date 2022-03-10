Minneapolis teachers strike Day 3: Educators to march through downtown

article

With little movement on reaching an agreement with district leaders, Minneapolis educators began their third day of strike on the overpasses and bridges throughout the city. At noon, they'll take to the streets of downtown.

More than 4,500 members of the Minneapolis Teachers Federation and Education Support Professionals are striking better pay and working conditions for teachers and support staff, smaller class sizes, and further mental health support for students. Read more about the educators' demands here.

Day 3 strike plans

The teachers and support staff in the educators' union began their day picketing on highway overpasses and bridges in Minneapolis and at their district buildings.

Striking union leaders provided an update on the negotiations at 9 a.m. Thursday in front of the Davis Center before going into mediation for another day.

The striking educators will be joined by Minneapolis families, housing advocates, public defenders and labor allies as they march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis. The rally is set to begin at noon on the north side of the Hennepin County Government Plaza near City Hall. Watch the march on the live player below, at fox9.com/live or on FOX 9's YouTube page.

Wednesday's negotiations

Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Teachers Federation met for 90 minutes Wednesday, with no agreement reached. More negotiations sessions are scheduled throughout the weekend.

According to MPS proposal financial summaries, the teachers union is asking for a 21% raise over two years (costing $257.7 million) and the district is offering a 6.4% wage increase over two years (costing $40.6 million). That's a difference of $217.1 million.

"MPS is awaiting counter proposals from both teachers and ESPs, including responses on wages, as well as on the District’s proposals related to recruiting and retaining teachers of color," the March 9 update stated.

March 9 update on union negotiations (Minneapolis Public Schools)

After meeting for mediation, the striking educators took to the Minnesota Capitol to demand state lawmakers to use its $9.25 billion budget surplus to provide students the safe and stable schools they deserve.

Minneapolis educators rally at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon on their second day of striking for safe and stable schools. (FOX 9)

Superintendent Ed Graff said Wednesday that despite round-the-lock efforts to negotiate, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and district remain at odds with their different proposals.

The strike began on Tuesday. It's the first time Minneapolis educators have gone on strike in 50 years.