North Minneapolis ICE shooting: FBI will not share findings with local authorities

By
Published  January 22, 2026 3:12pm CST
Minneapolis ICE shooting
FOX 9
ICE agent shoots man in leg in north Minneapolis

ICE agent shoots man in leg in north Minneapolis

FOX 9's Karen Scullin has the latest on the ICE shooting that occurred in north Minneapolis Wednesday night. 

The Brief

    • Investigators are asking the public for video and firsthand information on a shooting involving an ICE agent that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 14.
    • The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said "safety concerns" prevented them from collecting evidence at the scene, leading to a follow-up search warrant, which was served on Wednesday, Jan. 21.
    • State authorities say they have not been allowed to speak to the federal agent who opened fire and the FBI is not sharing any information with them.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said the FBI will not share information on a shooting that involved an ICE agent, which led to multiple arrests and intense civil unrest in north Minneapolis. 

Minnesota authorities investigate north Minneapolis ICE shooting

Second ICE-involved shooting in a week sparks protests in north Minneapolis

Second ICE-involved shooting in a week sparks protests in north Minneapolis

A second shooting in Minneapolis involving an ICE agent in less than a week led to intense protests from a crowd that gathered at the scene of the incident. FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey has the latest details. 

What we know:

State investigators say Minneapolis police responded to the 600 block of 24th Avenue North just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14. 

Initial reports say federal agents were pursuing a man in a vehicle who had crashed into a snowbank. That man then ran to a nearby home, where a pursuing agent caught up with him and tried to arrest him. 

An "altercation" between the agent and the suspect. The BCA said another man from the home may have been involved in that altercation, and a broom may have been used.

The federal agent then fired his handgun, striking one of the men in the leg. 

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security later described this as a "defensive shot." 

READ MORE: Minneapolis ICE shooting: Video claims to show man shot by ICE calling for help

The man who was shot, 24-year-old Julio Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan national, was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The federal agent was also taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. 

The other man was also arrested by federal agents. 

What they're saying:

The BCA said their team was not able to complete their work on the night of the shooting because of "safety concerns" that stemmed from "the dangerous activity of a crowd that formed nearby."

State investigators were able to recover a plastic shovel and also photographed the scene before leaving the area that night.

Another search warrant was served on Wednesday, Jan. 21. The BCA said its personnel recovered a broom, a shell casing and a bullet while executing the warrant. 

The BCA added that it has not been allowed to speak with the agent involved in the incident, and they do not know his name. They also do not know if he was wearing a body camera. 

The FBI does "not intend to share any results of their initial investigation with BCA agents," according to the BCA.

What you can do:

State authorities are asking anyone with video of the incident to share it with them by emailing bca.tips@state.mn.us.

They are also asking for any other firsthand information that could help in the investigation. 

Shooting investigation cut short 

Federal vehicles ransacked after ICE shooting in north Minneapolis

Federal vehicles ransacked after ICE shooting in north Minneapolis

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information after "several" federal vehicles were vandalized Wednesday night. The FBI is offering a reward related to Wednesday night’s vandalism and theft of government property. They’re seeking to recover stolen property, and to find the individuals responsible for the vandalism.

The backstory:

The BCA said their team was not able to complete their work on the night of the shooting because of "safety concerns." 

Word spread quickly through the north Minneapolis neighborhood and beyond that an ICE agent had shot someone. This came exactly a week after ICE agent Jonathon Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in south Minneapolis. 

Hundreds of protesters then gathered around the scene of the shooting, with some throwing fireworks, ice chunks and other items at law enforcement. Authorities then deployed crowd control measures, including tear gas and flash bangs. 

Riot police then withdrew from the area and federal vehicles were ransacked, leading to the theft of government property, including weapons and ammunition.  

The Source: This story uses information gathered by the Minnesota BCA and previous FOX 9 reporting.

