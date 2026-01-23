Minneapolis ICE shooting: Renee Good's death ruled homicide by Hennepin Co. Medical Examiner

article

The Brief The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released its report classifying Renee Good's death as a homicide. A homicide is defined as a person causing the death of another, and does not inherently mean a crime was committed. Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot by Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent working in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge on Jan. 7.



A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner has listed Renee Good's death as a homicide.

A homicide is defined as a person causing the death of another person. It does not inherently mean a crime was committed.

READ MORE: Minneapolis ICE shooting: 911 transcripts detail response to shooting of Renee Good

Minneapolis ICE shooting

What they're saying:

The report shows Good's cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds" after she was "shot by a law enforcement officer."

No autopsy details were released in the public data form.

Her location of death is shown to be inside the emergency room at Hennepin Healthcare Hospital.

READ MORE: Minneapolis ICE shooting: Renee Good's legal team demands evidence preservation

The backstory:

ICE said Ross was defending himself. This claim led to intense debate, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calling the narrative "bullshit."

READ MORE: Video shows Minneapolis ICE shooting that left woman dead

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

Minneapolis Fire Department medic account of fatal ICE shooting

Local perspective:

The report from the Minneapolis Fire Department shows EMS responded to 33rd Street East and Portland Avenue for reports of a patient shot inside a vehicle.

They proceeded after getting information that multiple law enforcement personnel were on the scene and proceeded to the area of the shooting while being directed by bystanders and law enforcement.

Renee Good was then found unresponsive in the driver's seat of the maroon Honda Pilot. The report states she was "unresponsive, not breathing, with inconsistent, irregular, thready pulse activity."

The report states two gunshot wounds were found on the right side of Good's chest, as well as another gunshot wound to her left forearm and a "possible gunshot wound" […] "on the left side of the patient's head."

After dressing Good's chest wounds, EMS workers then moved her to the sidewalk at the northeast corner of 34th Street and Portland Avenue to get "separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders."

The EMS responder then started chest compressions and placed a tourniquet on Good's arm, but she was still not breathing and pulseless, according to the report.

Medics from Hennepin County Medical Center then arrived and began "advanced procedures" to try to save Good's life while en route to the hospital.

Hospital staff then discontinued resuscitative efforts at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Renee Nicole Good was then pronounced dead.