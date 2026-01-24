The Brief Reaction is pouring in after federal agents shot and killed another person in Minneapolis Saturday morning. Many are calling for ICE to leave the state, and to abolish the agency altogether, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The latest shooting involved a border patrol agent - not an ICE agent, but protests are continuing for ICE to leave the state amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.



The details surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the person was shot amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Big picture view:

This is the third shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis since Renee Good was fatally shot on Jan. 7.

Local perspective:

Protesters, activists, observers and local officials have called for ICE to leave the state amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Here’s is how leaders and other agencies across the country are reacting:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Governor Tim Walz issued the following statement in response to a third shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in Minnesota:

"The federal occupation of Minnesota long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. It is a campaign of organized brutality against the people of our state. And today, that campaign claimed yet another life.

"I have seen the video. It is sickening. But Minnesota’s justice system will have the last word. It must have the last word.

"As I told the White House in no uncertain terms this morning, the federal government cannot be trusted to lead this investigation. The state will handle it. Period.

"All of us understand the potential this incident has to further inflame tensions on our streets. The difference is, we want calm, and they want chaos. We cannot – we will not – give them what they want by meeting violence with violence.

"Minnesotans and our local law enforcement have done everything we can to deescalate. The federal government must deescalate. I once again call on the President to remove the 3,000 agents from Minnesota who are sowing chaos and violence.

"Despite these horrific acts by the federal government, Minnesotans are still standing up for the rule of law and the dignity of all people.

They are protesting – loudly, urgently, but also peacefully – and it must stay that way. Minnesotans are witnessing, creating a log of evidence for future prosecution of ICE agents and officials. They are helping their neighbors, walking their kids to school, and feeding their families. I salute their courage – and their restraint.

"They think they can provoke us into abandoning our own values. They are wrong. We will keep the peace. We will secure justice for our neighbors. And we will see this occupation end."

President Donald Trump

Trump posted on Truth Social just a few hours after the shooting, saying, in part, the federal agents are in the state because of "massive monetary fraud" and "illegal criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the state through the democrats' open border policy."

And he lashed out at Minnesota's governor and the Minneapolis mayor.

Trump shared images of the gun that immigration officials said was recovered and said: "What is that all about? Where are the local police? Why weren't they allowed to protect ICE officers?"

He continued," LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!"

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani

"ICE terrorizes our cities. ICE puts us all in danger. Abolish ICE," he tweeted.

For context:

Saturday’s shooting involved a border patrol agent, not an ICE agent. But protesters, activists, observers and local officials have called for ICE to leave the state amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) issued the following statement following the reporting that immigration enforcement killed another Minnesota resident:

"This appears to be an execution by immigration enforcement. I am absolutely heartbroken, horrified, and appalled that federal agents murdered another member of our community. It is beyond shameful these federal agents are targeting our residents instead of protecting them.

"This isn’t isolated or accidental. The Trump administration is trying to beat us into submission rather than protect us. This administration cannot continue violating constitutional rights under the guise of immigration enforcement. ICE and CBP must leave Minnesota immediately. Their presence is terrorizing our communities, violating rights, and taking lives with zero accountability. Minnesota was once a place of refuge, and Trump has turned it into a war zone where unchecked federal forces murder our neighbors."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted Saturday morning, "Donald Trump and all your lieutenants who ordered this ICE surge: watch the horrific video of the killing today. The world is watching. Thousands of citizens stopped and harassed. Local police no longer able to do their work. Kids hiding. Schools closed. Get ICE out of Minnesota NOW. And Republicans in congress: Stop your silence and stop being complicit."

Stephen Miller

Miller responded to Klobuchar’s tweet: A domestic terrorist tried to assassinate federal law enforcement and this is your response? You and the state’s entire Democrat leadership team have been flaming the flames of insurrection for the singular purpose of stopping the deportation of illegals who invaded the country.

Border Patrol union statement

In a statement on social media, Border Patrol Union says:

"Border Patrol agents are trained extremely well to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and innocent third parties. When a supposed "peaceful" protester brings a weapon (such as a loaded handgun) and brandishes it, there are going to severe consequences and repercussions. We have pleaded with and warned the media and the politicians that their irresponsible, hate-filled and false rhetoric is going to get people unnecessarily hurt, or worse, killed when they portray our agents and officers as the aggressors. They have encouraged these reckless confrontations and attacks on our agents and officers who are performing their lawful duties and enforcing the laws that Congress has put on the books. The fake and dishonest media and the shameless politicians should be held accountable for willfully misleading the public and enticing these protesters and agitators. We have full confidence that when more facts are revealed, our agents and officers will be shown to have utilized justifiable force in eliminating the threat."