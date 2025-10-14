Minneapolis Realtor murder conviction heads to re-trial after court decision

The Brief Lyndon Wiggins was initially found guilty by a grand jury of aiding and abetting first-degree murder in the death of Minneapolis Realtor Monique Baugh. An appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned his conviction on a technicality stemming from jury instructions. A re-trial by prosecutors is set to begin with opening statements on Oct. 14.



A man considered by prosecutors to be the "mastermind" behind the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent who was lured to a Maple Lake home under the guise of a fake showing will be re-tried following the Minnesota Supreme Court overturning his previous conviction on a technicality.

Monique Baugh murder re-trial begins

What we know:

Opening statements begin on Oct. 14 in the re-trial of Lyndon Akeem Wiggins, who was initially found guilty by a grand jury of offenses including aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Monique Baugh, 28, was working as a real estate agent in 2019 when she was allegedly killed as part of retaliation against her boyfriend.

Five people in total were convicted as part of the plot.

However, an appeal to the state’s supreme court ultimately ruled a mistake in jury instructions incorrectly allowed Wiggins to be found guilty.

Dig deeper:

Elsa Segura, the woman who was found to have lured Baugh to the Maple Grove home that led to the attack, also had her conviction overturned, but later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, each serving life sentences, had their convictions upheld upon appeal.

Shante Berry was given probation for aiding an offender.

Related coverage on the case can be found below:

What's next:

After a week of jury selection, both sides delivered opening statements on Oct. 14.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.