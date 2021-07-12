2 sentenced to life in prison for murder of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh

Two men were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent.

A jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty last month in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh. In their statements to the court Monday, both men maintained their innocence in the case.

Monique Baugh, a Minneapolis realtor, was kidnapped and killed on New Year's Eve in 2019. (FOX 9)

Prosecutors say Baugh was lured to a fake house showing in Maple Grove on New Year’s Eve in 2019, then abducted and put in a U-Haul truck. According to the charges, a masked gunman, believed to be Cedric Berry, used her keys to enter her home and shoot her boyfriend multiple times. He survived, but Baugh was later found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley.

Investigators believe Baugh’s boyfriend and Berry were rival drug dealers.

Three other suspects--Elsa Segura, Lyndon Wiggins and Shante Davis--are also charged in the case.