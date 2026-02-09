South Minneapolis businesses bounce back after ICE protests

The Brief Businesses near the Alex Pretti roadside memorial in south Minneapolis have mostly returned to normal. Initial concerns about the impact of the protests have eased as visitors continue to frequent the area. Increased foot traffic from the memorial has boosted business, businesses said.



More than two weeks after federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti on a south Minneapolis street, businesses in that area said things have mostly returned to normal.

After protests, businesses near shooting scene see uptick in traffic

What they're saying:

Gus Parpas initially closed his Greek restaurant, Christos, for three days after the Jan. 24 shooting and the protests that followed.

"You never know how things are going to go in a situation like this," he told FOX 9.

But he said business quickly returned to normal, with many visitors to the roadside memorial also stopping by his Greek restaurant.

"The traffic to the memorial has been unbelievable," he said. "They have – at any point in time – dozens to hundreds of people."

At nearby Good Grocer, manager Steven Frank shared similar concerns about the aftermath of the shooting.

"I’d say just the biggest thing would be people scared of going outside," he told FOX 9.

Yet, like the Greek restaurant, the memorial's visitors have brought more customers to his store.

"A lot of people have come in from out of town, around the state, out of state, so that’s been really nice to see people show their love, their care, their support," said Frank.