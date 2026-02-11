New ICE mask, uniform policy eyed by St. Paul City Council

The Brief The St. Paul City Council is considering ordinances that would require immigration enforcement officials, such as ICE agents, to not wear masks and have clearly defined uniforms during their operations. The ordinances are said to recognize "the urgency to act expediently while ensuring protections are clear, durable and legally resilient." St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her previously signed an ordinance that prohibits federal law enforcement from conducting enforcement staging on city-owned property.



In the wake of immigration enforcement raids that have left residents reportedly on edge throughout Minnesota’s capitol city, the St. Paul City Council is eyeing a series of ordinances that would require ICE agents to remove their masks, and wear clearly defined uniforms during their operations.

St. Paul ICE mask, uniform ordinance

What we know:

Introduced on Jan. 21, with a public comment period held the following week, the council on Wednesday approved an ordinance requiring "officers performing law enforcement duties to visibly display identification on the outermost layer of their uniform."

The ordinance passed with a unanimous 6-0 vote.

At the same meeting, the council heard public testimony surrounding a separate ordinance that would require "officers to conduct law enforcement operations without a mask or facial covering." Exceptions within the ordinance include using masks to prevent transmitting diseases, respirators or conducting undercover operations.

The council has previously said that the "phased approach" offers "swifter action while providing stronger legal protection for ordinance changes that recognizes the urgency to act expediently while ensuring protections are clear, durable, and legally resilient."

Within the last month, the council also agreed on a new ordinance that prohibits the use of City-owned property, including parking lots, for staging federal immigration enforcement. The council voted 5-0 in favor of the ordinance, and it's expected to be adopted at their Feb. 18 meeting.

What they're saying:

After signing the city property ordinance, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her released the following statement:

"When I was sworn into office one month ago, I pledged that St. Paul would set clear rules for federal immigration enforcement. No one could have predicted that less than a week later, Operation Metro Surge would begin and masked agents would flood our city, using violence and intimidation against our residents."

Big picture view:

In tandem, the council has collectively said they hope the proposed updates would provide clear guidance for law enforcement officers and other city employees performing duties, reduce confusion during interactions with federal agencies and align city practice with existing law and legal authority.

City documents now that the increased requirements related to the ordinance clarify that the "city’s policy is to not assist ICE or employ crowd control tactics during ICE operations" while clarifying that "nothing in the ordinance prevents public safety officials from responding to calls for aid from St. Paul residents in the presence of ICE."

Leaders from both Minneapolis and St. Paul have been vocal about ICE activities during Operation Metro Surge, with both councils signing a resolution for Gov. Tim Walz to sign an eviction moratorium that would bar people from losing their homes while enforcement continues.