Court overturns another conviction in murder of Minneapolis realtor

The man who was considered by prosecutors to be the "mastermind" behind the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent had his convictions reversed by the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Lyndon Akeem Wiggins, also known as Lyndon Aukeem Swarn or by the alias "LA," 39 years old, of Minneapolis, was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the summer of 2022 for the death of Monique Baugh. Court records show those convictions are now reversed and remanded.

Wiggins was serving a life sentence for Baugh’s murder.

Court documents filed Wednesday state in part that "The district court abused its discretion by giving erroneous jury instructions on accomplice liability". The appeal ruling continues to say that the district court abused its discretion by providing the jury hybrid instruction.

This latest ruling comes after another person convicted in the murder had their conviction overturned by the same court in January.

Elsa Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer and girlfriend of Wiggins, used her position and access to illegally obtain information on Baugh before she was kidnapped and killed.

The conspiracy involved other people working to lure Baugh to a bogus house showing which led to her murder on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

Baugh leaves behind two children.

Prosecutors say another conspirator, Cedric Berry, used Bough’s house keys to enter her home and shoot her boyfriend, believed to be a rival drug dealer. That boyfriend recovered after being shot multiple times.

Wiggins' attorneys also argued that the district court abused its discretion by denying motions to suppress cell-site location information, but the Supreme Court ruled against that appeal, saying there was probable cause to search his cellular records.

A future court date for Wiggins has not yet been set.

In a statement, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office wrote: "Following the Minnesota Supreme Court opinion issued today, the case reverts to its status just before the trial. Mr. Wiggins will be transported back to Hennepin County jail to face all the original charges in the case. Bail will be set by a judge and the case will proceed through the normal case process."

