Man who does ICE background checks arrested in Bloomington prostitution sting

Bloomington police say they arrested a man who performs background checks for federal agents, including the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, during a recent prostitution sting that netted the arrests of 29 other men.

ICE background checker arrested

What we know:

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrest of 30 men caught during a prostitution sting during a news conference on Tuesday. Hodges said "Operation Looking for Love in All the Wrong Place" took place over the course of several days beginning on Feb. 4.

Among the people arrested, Chief Hodges said, was a worker who is tasked with doing background checks for federal employees, including Department of Homeland Security hires and ICE officers.

What they're saying:

Speaking with members of the media about the sting, Chief Hodges said: "The federal government has a certain agency that does all their backgrounds, the Department of Defense, he works for them. So he does all the ICE backgrounds, HSI backgrounds, FBI, whenever anyone needs a security clearance, he's one of the people who does it. Not just specific to ICE, other federal agencies also."

What's next:

The chief says all but two of the men will be charged with gross misdemeanors. The other two men will face felonies due to prior offenses.