ICE agents tackle, arrest man after he leaves court in Minneapolis: prosecutors

Chaos unfolded in Minneapolis on Tuesday morning as ICE agents arrested a man at Hennepin County Government Center after he left a court hearing.

ICE agents arrest man after Minneapolis court appearance

What we know:

ICE agents arrested Junior De Jesus Herrera Berrios, 18, in the courthouse lobby, prosecutors said. He faces a felony drug charge related to meth, they said.

His arrest drew attention from onlookers, who recorded the event, blew whistles and followed federal agents as they escorted Herrera Berrios out of the building.

ICE presence could impact cases, lead to dropped charges, county attorney warns

What they're saying:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty expressed concerns about the impact of such arrests on the judicial process.

"It also causes a great deal of fear for people who work in the Government Center who do not have white skin that they’re going to be racially profiled by ICE," her office said in a statement, adding that immigration enforcement near courtrooms could force her to dismiss cases because witnesses and victims may be afraid to show up.

The backstory:

This was not the first time that ICE agents have arrested someone leaving court, and prosecutors fear they may never be able to prosecute Herrera Berrios.

"When they are arrested in the middle of court proceedings, that means it’s doubtful that we will be able to hold them accountable," said Moriarty.

DHS says ‘agitators’ tried to help ‘criminal illegal alien’

The other side:

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Department of Homeland Security said, in part:

"ICE officers were conducting a targeted operation to arrest Junior De Jesus Herrera Berrios, a criminal illegal alien, at the Hennepin County Government Center for a criminal court hearing. He was arrested for drug charges and RELEASED by Hennepin County back into Minnesota communities. Agitators began approaching ICE officers, blowing whistles and demanding they identify themselves. This agitator alerted Herrera Berrios of law enforcement officers’ presence, and he attempted to evade arrest by running on foot. Officers still successfully arrested this criminal. He will remain in ICE custody."