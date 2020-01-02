'Just so heartbreaking': Real estate agent shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

article

Monique Baugh was found shot to death in an alley Tuesday night in Minneapolis and, so far, no arrests have been made.

Baugh’s family is still in shock that she was murdered and say they were waiting for her on New Year’s Eve, but she never showed up.

She is described as a good person, a good mom and a good friend.

“It’s just so heartbreaking,” Baugh’s cousin Cherrell Sinkfield said. “She is gone and some someone really did this to her.”

Relatives say the real estate agent was supposed to meet them to celebrate New Year’s Eve after a house showing, but she never made it.

Police found her shot several times in an alley near 13th and Russell Avenue North Tuesday night. She died from her injuries at the hospital a short time later.

“I feel horrible because that shouldn’t have happened to her. I watch stuff like that on TV all the time. It shouldn’t have happened to her,” said Sinkfield.

Minneapolis Police say there was a shooting at a home in the 4800 block of Humboldt Avenue North about an hour before Baugh was killed. Family members say Baugh had been staying there with her two children and her kids’ father, who was visiting, was the person who was shot.

The man is expected to survive and police aren’t saying if the shootings are connected.

“Monique was never in any trouble. She was never in the streets or anything. Monique was not that type of person,” Baugh’s cousin Jamar Williams said.

For now, Baugh’s loved ones are hoping for Justice for Monique.

“I don’t know what led up to her being gone and away from us right now so I just want answers like anybody else would,” Sinkfield added.

Baugh leaves behind two daughters who are 3 and 1 years old. So far, Police have not made any arrests in her death.