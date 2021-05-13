2 more indicted in kidnapping, killing of Minneapolis realtor

article

Two more people have been indicted in connection to the 2019 kidnapping and killing of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Elsa Segura, 29, of Fridley and Lyndon Wiggins, 36, of Minneapolis have both been indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury with the following counts: aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted premeditated second-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.

Two others accused of being involved in Baugh's death, 42-year-old Cedric Berry of Minneapolis and 42-year-old Berry Davis of Brooklyn Park, were indicted in 2020 with the same charges. Their trial is scheduled to begin on May 17.

Before the indictments, Segura and Wiggins were previously charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping. The jury trial for Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer, is scheduled to start on June 21.

Wiggins was romantically involved with Segura, who allegedly used her work resources illegally to research individuals for him, according to court documents. Wiggins is currently in federal custody for narcotics charges.

Kidnapping and killing of Monique Baugh

According to the charges, Segura lured Baugh to a home in Maple Grove by calling her personal cell phone to set up a phony house showing. Baugh arrived at the home at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019 for the showing and was abducted by two men and put in a U-Haul truck.

Around 5:45 p.m., a masked gunman, believed to be Cedric Berry, used Baugh’s key to enter her home on the 4800 block of Humboldt Avenue North and shot Baugh’s boyfriend several times and left. The boyfriend was not seriously injured.

At 6:38 p.m., three shots were fired in the alley on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. When police arrived, they found Baugh, her hands bound by tape, dead from three bullet wounds.

Investigators later learned Baugh’s boyfriend and Berry are rival drug dealers.