2 Brooklyn Park officers injured in rollover crash while responding to emergency call

The Brief Brooklyn Park police say one of its squads was involved in a three-vehicle crash that left four people hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:21 p.m. at 85th and Zane Avenues North. Two officers were hurt in the crash. Four people sustained non-life threatening injuries.



The Minnesota State Patrol says two Brooklyn Park police officers were injured Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a crash while responding to an emergency call.

Brooklyn Park squad-involved crash

What we know:

Brooklyn Park police say the incident happened at about 3:21 p.m. at 85th and Zane Avenues. The crash involved a Brooklyn Park police squad and two other vehicles.

Aerial view of a crash involving a Brooklyn Park police vehicle. (FOX 9)

Authorities say the police vehicle was traveling with its lights on and siren activated, responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash. It was headed westbound on 8th Avenue when it was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox heading southbound on Zane Avenue. The squad car rolled as a result of the crash. Two officers inside the squad, and two people inside the Equinox were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

State Patrol handling investigation

Why you should care:

Since the incident involved a Brooklyn Park Police Department employee, the Minnesota State Patrol was contacted and is handling the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say if an officer was one of the four injured.