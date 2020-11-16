Charges: Hennepin Co. probation officer conducted illegal research for New Year's Eve murder suspect

article

New charges filed in the murder of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh show that a Hennepin County Probation Officer involved in the plot used her position to research people for another accomplice.

Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office filed charges against 35-year-old Lydon Wiggins, of Minneapolis. He was charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping charges for his role in the New Year’s Eve killing of Baugh.

Wiggins was romantically involved with Hennepin County Probation Officer Elsa Segura, who allegedly used her work resources illegally.

“Minneapolis police were aware from unrelated investigations that Wiggins would have Segura use her position as a Hennepin County probation officer to research individuals for Wiggins. Text messages show that in May 2019, Wiggins sent the name and [date of birth] of co-defendant Barry Davis to Segura,” the charges read.

KIDNAPPING AND MURDER OF MONIQUE BAUGH

The initial charges in the case allege that Segura lured Baugh to the Maple Grove home by calling Baugh’s personal cell phone to set up with a showing. Baugh arrived at the home on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. for the showing, but was then taken by two men and put into the back of a U-Haul truck.

Around 5:45 p.m., a masked gunman, later identified as Cedric Berry, used Baugh’s key to enter her home in north Minneapolis. The gunman then shot Baugh’s boyfriend several times and left. The boyfriend was not seriously injured.

About an hour after Berry allegedly shot the boyfriend, police responded to shots fired in the alley in the 1300 block of Russell. There, they found Baugh suffering from multiple gunshot wounds with tape on her wrists. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators later learned Baugh’s boyfriend and Berry are rival drug dealers.