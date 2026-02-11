Unseasonably warm weekend in Twin Cities impacts winter activities

The Brief Temperatures this weekend are expected to be unseasonably warm, reaching the 40s. Many people in Minneapolis enjoy ice fishing and skating before the ice melts. Maple Grove's public ice rinks may face challenges due to the warm weather.



With temperatures set to rise into the 40s, many in Minneapolis are taking advantage of the warm weather to enjoy outdoor activities like ice fishing and skating.

Warm weather brings outdoor fun

What they're saying:

Taro Jelinek spent his Wednesday ice fishing at Lake Harriet, enjoying the sun and nature. "You know, you can sit out in the sun and enjoy the nature. And it's a great time to do it," said Jelinek. He noted the comfort of being able to move around without worrying about the cold.

Charlie Broder also took advantage of the conditions, creating an ice rink on the lake. "So this is just what was left over to get clear, and then the wind comes and polishes it, and it stays really nice and smooth," said Broder.

Ice rink conditions in Maple Grove

Local perspective:

Maple Grove's Central Park offers a refrigerated outdoor ice rink, but temperatures in the 40s and 50s could impact the ice quality. Zachary Moulton, Recreations Facilities Supervisor, explained, "Some challenges that we will run into is too many days of higher 40s, low 50s. It does certainly take away from the quality of the ice, but we don't anticipate losing the ice this weekend."

To maintain the ice, a brine system is used. "There's, there's a brine that goes from this building to the floor itself, and when that brine comes back to this building, and it's below a certain set point, our compressors will kick on to make sure that it's maintaining its cold temperature," said Moulton.

Public ice rinks in Minneapolis are expected to remain open until Monday, depending on the weather. However, Maple Grove's non-refridgerated public rinks may close by Friday due to the warm conditions.