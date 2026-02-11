How to help Minneapolis community during ICE surge

The Brief Amid the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge, the Minneapolis community has come together to help one another. Here are ways to help the community, resources, and assistance for those impacted by the immigration crackdown.



Minneapolis residents, business owners and community members have been impacted by the recent ICE surge in the city.

The community and many social service organizations are banding together to provide resources and assistance.

Ways to help the community during ICE surge

What you can do:

City of Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis has listed several local organizations that are providing food, rental assistance and mutual aid:

The city also has a list of pharmacies where prescriptions can be delivered or discounted for those having difficulty paying for or picking up their medicine. There's also a list of mental health resources here.

MN Immigrants Rights Action Committee (MIRAC)

MIRAC is a volunteer group that provides resources and education for immigrants and the community. To donate to the group, click here.

Mercado Central

Mercado Central is at the heart of south Minneapolis and is owned and operated by immigrants. It is a central business hub for many family and immigrant-owned businesses.

During the recent ICE surge, businesses inside have struggled to generate sales and make rent to Mercado Central. To help Mercado Central stay open, click here.

Avoiding scams

What we know:

The City of Minneapolis says it has had reports of phishing attempts online and in-person asking for donations during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis. It is good practice to vet and make sure donations are going to legitimate organizations.