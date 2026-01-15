Minneapolis ICE shooting: Renee Good's legal team demands evidence preservation

The Brief Romanucci & Blandin delivered a preservation of evidence letter to the federal government. The legal team is addressing false reports about Renee Good's background. The family denounces violence and calls for constitutional policing.



The legal team representing Renee Good, the 37-year-old woman fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, is taking steps to ensure transparency in the investigation of her death.

Evidence preservation efforts

What we know:

The law firm delivered a Preservation of Evidence Letter to the federal government on Thursday. This letter aims to prevent the destruction of any evidence related to the case, including physical items and electronic communications.

The firm hopes for compliance, but warns of potential sanctions for non-compliance.

The legal team is also actively countering false reports about Good's background, emphasizing that neither Renee nor her partner, Becca Good, has a criminal record, aside from past traffic infractions.

The firm says it is monitoring defamatory reports, and is prepared to pursue legal action against those spreading misinformation.

The law firm representing Good is the same firm that represented the family of George Floyd after his death on Memorial Day in 2020.

Community and legal response

Why you should care:

The case highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in investigations involving federal agents. The family's call for constitutional policing underscores the need for reasonable and professional conduct by law enforcement.

Good's family, represented by Antonio M. Romanucci and Kevin Riach, continues to advocate for peace and justice. They urge the public to provide any information related to the incident to Romanucci & Blandin.

What we don't know:

The response of the federal government to the preservation of evidence request remains unknown.

Details of the investigation's progress have not been disclosed.