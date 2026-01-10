LIVE UPDATES | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Minnesota Congressional reps kicked out of ICE headquarters

Demonstrations are expected to continue on Saturday, four days after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE officer in south Minneapolis.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE officer, identified as Jonathan Ross, on Wednesday morning. Federal officials claim self-defense, but local officials have disputed that claim after reviewing videos of the shooting.

The shooting came amid a surge of ICE officers in the Twin Cities, part of what officials called the largest ever immigration enforcement operation in the agency's history. At the time of the shooting, the Trump administration had sent an additional 2,100 ICE officers and Homeland Security investigators to Minnesota. Friday, FOX News reported that the Department of Homeland Security was sending roughly 1,000 additional Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection agents to Minneapolis.

Read below for the latest updates

9:55 a.m. – Rep. Omar says reps kicked out of ICE headquarters

Rep. Omar says Minnesota Congressional reps were kicked out of the Whipple Building at Fort Snelling on Saturday as they made an oversight visit.

Reps. Omar, Craig, and Morrison were briefly stopped at the front gate but ultimately allowed to enter the building. However, about 30 minutes after being allowed into the building, the reps were back outside.

"We were initially invited in to do our Congressional oversight and to exercise our Article I duties," said Omar. "When we made it in, it was with the authorization of someone's whose been here for a really long time, who understood that we had a Congressional duty to enter the building and see the facility. Shortly after we were let in, two officials came in and said they received a message that we were no longer allowed to be in the building and that they were rescinding our invitation and decking any further access to the building."

9:15 a.m. – Reps. Omar, Craig, Morrison visiting regional ICE headquarters

Minnesota Congressional Reps. Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig, and Kelly Morrison are making an oversight visit to the ICE headquarters at the Whipple Building on Saturday morning.

The reps were briefly stopped at the gate but then ultimately allowed to pass into the federal building.

1:35 a.m. – Police detain, cite at least 30 people after hotel protests

At least 30 people were cited as anti-ICE protests outside a Minneapolis Hilton hotel tamped up Friday evening.

Police said some members of the protest attempted to force their way into the Hilton Canopy Hotel, leading to police declaring an unlawful assembly.

The protests were the third day of demonstrations following the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in south Minneapolis on Wednesday at the hands of an ICE officer. Another march is planned for Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.