Minneapolis ICE shooting: 30 detained as Hilton Canopy Hotel protests escalate overnight

The Brief A large crowd gathered Friday night near the Hilton Canopy Hotel and later moved to the Depot Renaissance Hotel. At 9:45 p.m., some protesters tried to force their way into the Canopy Hotel. Minneapolis police declared an unlawful assembly, detaining and citing over 30 individuals during the course of the night.



Minneapolis police say they detained and cited 30 people as anti-ICE protests escalated Friday night outside the Hilton Canopy Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis hotel protest

The backstory:

A crowd of several hundred people initially gathered near the Canopy Hotel on the 700 block of 3rd Street South around 8:00 p.m. Friday. Police say the group later moved to the Depot Renaissance Hotel, where property damage was reported.

Protesters have staged protests at these hotels because they believe ICE agents are staying there as guests. Hilton hotels especially have become targets for protests after the company removed a Lakeville hotel from its system for denying ICE bookings.

What they're saying:

"Over the course of the night, individuals threw snow, ice, and rocks at officers, police vehicles, and other vehicles in the roadway," police said.

At 8:30 p.m., police were called to a report of a vehicle being driven at a building. When officer arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on the sidewalk but found no visible damage. Officers later learned that a "belligerent and possibly intoxicated woman" had parked the car on the sidewalk and went into a nearby hotel.

Unlawful assembly declared

What we know:

Police say at around 9:45 p.m., the protest returned to the Canopy Hotel and some members of the group attempted to force their way into the hotel through an alleyway entrance.

About 30 minutes later, police declared an unlawful assembly and began issuing dispersal orders. At that point, police began to detain and cite individuals who were causing problems.

In total, police say at least 30 people were cited.