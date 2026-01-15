North Minneapolis ICE shooting: What we know so far

The Brief DHS claims three men attacked an officer, which led to the officer shooting one of the men in the leg. Federal officials claim the men are all living in the United States illegally, and the man who was shot in the leg was targeted in a traffic stop. The shooting led to a large anti-ICE protest Wednesday night. Protesters set off fireworks and threw objects at agents.



A man from Venezuela was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Minneapolis after federal officials claim he and two other men attacked an ICE agent who was trying to arrest him.

This marked the second ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis in the span of a week. On Jan. 7, an ICE officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred in the Hawthorne Neighborhood of Minneapolis, near Lyndale and 24th Avenue North. The Department of Homeland Security said ICE agents were conducting a traffic stop around 6:50 p.m. targeting a Venezuelan man they claim is living in the U.S. illegally.

DHS reports the man drove off and crashed into a parked car before running off on foot. A federal officer tried to arrest him, but DHS claims the man resisted and reportedly attacked the officer.

Federal officials say two people then exited a nearby home and attacked the officer with a shovel and broom handle, resulting in the ICE agent opening fire, hitting the man in the leg. The suspect then entered the house and refused to come out before agents entered the home and took him into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital via ambulance, and is expected to survive. The two other alleged attackers were taken into custody. The ICE agent was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

DHS on Thursday identified the three men involved in the incident. The men have been detained, but have not yet been charged in connection with this incident. The men allegedly involved, according to DHS, are Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, of Venezuela, who is allegedly in the U.S. illegally; Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna, of Venezuela, who is allegedly in the U.S. illegally; and Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, of Venezuela, who is allegedly in the U.S. illegally.

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered in the area, prompting law enforcement to request mutual aid from the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff.

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly after some in the crowd began lighting fireworks and throwing items at law enforcement. Law enforcement deployed tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, which had grown to hundreds of people.