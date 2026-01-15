North Minneapolis ICE shooting: 6 children hospitalized after flash bang hits van

The Brief A father says his children were injured by munitions deployed by law enforcement in response to demonstrations that turned violent in north Minneapolis Wednesday night. Parents of a 6-month-old baby was taken to the hospital when they stopped breathing. A large crowd clashed with law enforcement after an ICE agent shot a man in the leg after DHS alleges he resisted arrest.



A family was caught in clashes between protesters and law enforcement during protests in north Minneapolis, leading to six children, including a 6-month-old baby, being hospitalized.

Children hurt in north Minneapolis protest

What we know:

A man told a FOX 9 reporter at the scene his children were hurt when a flash bang detonated nearby. He says the blasts were strong enough to set off his vehicle's air bags.

"Officers threw flash bangs and tear gas in my car. I got six kids in the car […] My 6-month-old can't even breathe. This was flipped over," the man said, holding up his child’s car seat. "My car filled with tear gas, I'm trying to pull my kids from the car."

His wife told FOX 9 their 6-month-old infant stopped breathing and lost consciousness.

The children were then taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

North Minneapolis ICE shooting prompts protests

Big picture view:

Protesters began gathering at the scene of the shooting just minutes after it happened.

A video spread on social media is believed to show the immediate, chaotic aftermath of the shooting, with the man calling 911 to say he was shot in the leg.

Minneapolis police say the demonstrations turned violent, with some people throwing fireworks, rocks and chunks of ice at police and federal agents.

Officers then deployed tear gas and flash bangs in an effort to disperse the crowd, which grew into the hundreds.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the children has not been shared.