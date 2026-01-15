ACLU Minnesota files lawsuit against Trump administration alleging constitutional violations

The Brief ACLU of Minnesota and others filed a class-action lawsuit against the Trump administration alleging unlawful arrests by ICE and CBP agents. The lawsuit highlights Operation Metro Surge's impact on Somali and Latino communities.



Alleging constitutional rights have been violated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and other federal agents, the Minnesota ACLU has partnered with several law firms to file a lawsuit against the federal government.

ACLU lawsuit challenges Trump administration

What we know:

The lawsuit claims that ICE and CBP agents have unlawfully arrested Minnesotans, specifically targeting Somali and Latino communities without warrants or probable cause. The legal action aims to address alleged racial profiling and unlawful seizures.

The lawsuit highlights the experience of Mubashir Khalif Hussen, a U.S. citizen who was detained by ICE agents without being asked for identification or immigration status, according to the ACLU of Minnesota.

Operation Metro Surge impact

What they're saying:

"ICE and CBP’s practices are both illegal and morally reprehensible," said Catherine Ahlin-Halverson, staff attorney with the ACLU of Minnesota. "Federal agents’ conduct — sweeping up Minnesotans through racial profiling and unlawful arrests — is a grave violation of Minnesotans’ most fundamental rights, and it has spread fear among immigrant communities and neighborhoods. No one, including federal agents, is above the law."

"The people of Minnesota are courageously standing up to the reign of terror unleashed by the Trump administration," said Robert Fram, senior counsel with Covington & Burling. "We are proud to stand with them and assist in any way that we can."

The backstory:

Operation Metro Surge has led to a significant increase in ICE presence throughout Minnesota.

Over the past six weeks, the Trump administration has increased its deployment of federal forces, reaching more than 2,00 agents currently in the state.