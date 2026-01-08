Minneapolis ICE shooting: Gov. Walz authorizes MN National Guard

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard out of an "abundance of caution" to support local law enforcement. Walz says the National Guard will be ready to help "if needed" as tensions rise after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis Wednesday. Many protests have been held since the fatal shooting.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the National Guard to be ready to support local law enforcement after a woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

READ MORE:

Walz authorizes MN National Guard

What we know:

Gov. Walz announced Thursday that he is authorizing the Minnesota National Guard out of an "abundance of caution" after many protests have popped up since the fatal ICE shooting.

Walz says the National Guard will be ready and staged to support local law enforcement to protect "critical infrastructure" and to "maintain public safety."

What they're saying:

"Minnesotans have met this moment. Thousands of people have peacefully made their voices heard. Minnesota: thank you. We saw powerful peace," said Governor Walz. "We have every reason to believe that peace will hold. Yesterday, I directed the National Guard to be ready should they be needed. They remain ready in the event they are needed to help keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations."

Minneapolis ICE shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

A video of the shooting shows a red Honda Pilot partially blocking the roadway as an ICE squad approaches. When agents approach the Honda, the woman attempts to drive away, moving toward an agent. When that happens, the agent fires three shots at the driver. Police say the driver was struck in the head. The agent appears to mostly avoid the vehicle as it speeds past and ends up crashing into a parked vehicle.

Multiple videos circulating online show the incident from different angles, leading to conflicting interpretations of what happened. Federal officials say the agent fired in self-defense, a claim Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has publicly disputed, calling it "bullshit."

The shooting comes as the DHS says ICE is undertaking its "largest ever" immigration enforcement operation. Frey is calling on ICE agents to leave the city and the state of Minnesota, while the city says the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is "causing chaos in our city and making our community less safe."