Minneapolis leaders lay out a new plan for community safety

Minneapolis has a new plan to change the way it keeps the community safe.

It’s called "Safe and Thriving Communities" and it is being called a "holistic" approach to public safety, by utilizing resources other than police to keep people safe.

The new plan folds in efforts already underway like the behavioral response team which is sent on some crisis calls where police are not necessary, or a new traffic control unit that is staffed by people who are not sworn officers. But the real purpose of the Safe and Thriving Communities plan is to offer a sort of road map to public safety.

Minneapolis skyline (FOX 9)

There is a focus on three services: Preventative services; the report’s author called those "upstream services." Responsive services; which is police or others who may respond to a situation. And restorative services; which is help after something happens – which is referred to as "downstream services."

"So the North Star for this plan is transformation and achieving an entirely new valued proposition new levels of legitimacy and trust in community safety and government broadly fostering safe and thriving communities across the city," said the report’s author Dr. Anthony Oftelie said.

The plan also includes measuring the effectiveness of their efforts with a dashboard that will lay out the data. There is no timeline for when the new plan will be in place.