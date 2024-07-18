Minneapolis City Council expected to vote on MPD contract: Watch live

The Minneapolis City Council is expected to vote on the police department’s new contract during a meeting Thursday morning.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara says the contract is crucial for recruiting more officers and retaining current ones. Under the new contract, veteran officers with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) would get a nearly 22% pay raise over the next three years, making the MPD one of the highest-paying departments in the state.

The Minneapolis City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The city council planned to vote on the matter in June but delayed it to allow more time for public comment. At a recent public comment session, most people spoke in favor of the contract, but opponents called for more reform mandates.

O’Hara said officers have been working without a contract since December 2022. The city and the Police Federation of Minneapolis agreed on a contract that aims at incentivizing police officers to stay on the job for more than two years as part of a plan to address the department’s staffing shortage.

"The reality is the department is depleted. We have lost hundreds of officers over the last few years, but we are turning a corner now," O’Hara told FOX 9.

Under the contract, veteran officers will receive a 5.5% pay bump starting July 1. On Jan. 1, they’ll receive an additional 2.5% increase, followed by a 3.5% jump next July. Along with prorated backpay, officers will receive a 21.7% raise over three years.

After the meeting adjourns, council members are expected to hold a press conference about the contract vote.