Minneapolis City Council delays vote on police contract

The Minneapolis City Council announced Tuesday they will delay a vote on the city's police contract to allow more time for public comment.

Council members say the delay is to allow more time for public comment. The council was originally set to vote on the contract this week.

"One of the core principles about how we wanted to approach this contract is we wanted it to be as open and transparent as it possibly could be for the public," explained Minneapolis City Council President Elliot Payne.

City officials and the Minneapolis police union announced a tentative deal earlier this month, that would give a 21.7 percent pay increase over the three years of the contract, making the Minneapolis Police Department among the highest-paying in Minnesota by 2025.

Mayor Frey said this would make Minneapolis more competitive in hiring and allow the city to boost its staffing to mandated levels.

However, during a news conference Tuesday morning, council members expressed concerns over how the budget would pay for the pay boost – including cutting funding for police alternatives.

"With every labor contract that comes before the body for approval, one of the most important questions we ask is how are we going to pay for it?," said Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai. "Mayor Frey and his administration brought forward a proposal that defends comprehensive public safety in order to pay for this [police] federation contract, pitting comprehensive public safety solutions, and defunding comprehensive public safety that are urgently needed across our communities, in return for paying for a federation contract. It's a false choice. It's irresponsible."

Chughtai also criticized the mayor's office for using one-time state funding to pay for a "permanent expense".

The new vote date will now be July 18. The city is planning to host two public comment sessions on Tuesday and again on July 8.